John Lennon's son Julian Lennon receives an international award for work in literacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- The son of Beatles great, Julian Lennon will receive a global award today, on International Literacy Day, (September 8) for his outstanding contribution to literacy.

Julian Lennon is a songwriter, children's book author, and philanthropist based in New York. Today, he is recognized for his work in children's literature and the founding of the White Feather Foundation.

The award will be presented to Mr Lennon at the World Literacy Award 2021 event in London, United Kingdom, hosted by the World Literacy Foundation and with 5,300 attendees from 52 countries who joined the online ceremony.

Through his children's books, his advocacy for reading and work of the White Feather Foundation, the 16 judges deemed Lennon as having demonstrated exceptional and sustained depth in commitment to the advancement of literacy.

"It's an amazing honor to receive this award and the global acknowledgement of the work in education and my Foundation, as we increase access to education and literacy for all. I've seen first-hand the inequalities of education around the world and an Aboriginal gift of a white feather inspired me to step-up and make a difference," said Julian Lennon.

Julian Lennon's Foundation promotes and supports education, health and indigenous cultures throughout the world including Kenya, Ethiopia and Colombia. Julian Lennon has written 11 books including the White Feather Flier Series for children. Amongst his work to Improve global literacy standards, Lennon set up a scholarship program in his mother , Cynthia Lennon's, memory giving 40 scholarships to girls in Kenya.

Andrew Kay CEO of the World Literacy Foundation says "The World Literacy Awards put a spotlight on people and organizations who are doing exemplary and innovative work in the literacy sector".

"Literacy is the ticket to learning, opportunity and empowerment." Lord Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey series creator and one of the 16 international judges, said.

Please visit this website for further information about the Judges Panel, other award recipients and the World Literacy Foundation https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/world-literacy-awards/

SOURCE World Literacy Foundation

For further information: For more media enquiries about WLF International Literacy Day events please go to https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/international-literacy-day/, Or email [email protected] worldliteracyfoundation.org or call +61 419201089; https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/about-us/#contact; For more media enquiries about the World Literacy Awards and more information please email [email protected]; About World Literacy Foundation visit www.worldliteracyfoundation.org