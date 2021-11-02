John Howard Society Pacific changes name to Connective

New name and brand identity better reflect the organization's work supporting people with complex needs facing multiple barriers in BC and the Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - John Howard Society Pacific (JHSP), the BC/Yukon not-for-profit organization working with people with complex needs facing multiple barriers, is changing its name to Connective. The organization will now be a standalone agency, separating itself from the nationally founded John Howard Society.

"For the past year and a half, we've been reflecting on the work that we do and the marginalized communities that we serve," says Mark Miller, former Chief Executive Officer, JHSP, now Chief Executive Officer, Connective. "While John Howard, who the organization was named after, did significant work in prison reform for incarcerated men, and the society continues to do vital work across Canada, that name no longer reflects the depth and diversity of services we provide to people and communities in BC and the Yukon. We needed to create a new brand identity that better reflects our work which has become so much more."

The work Connective does has evolved to include transitional and supportive housing, homelessness prevention, alternative justice interventions, reintegration services, employment support, life skills, and community outreach programs and support to all who need it. Despite no longer operating under the John Howard Society name, the services provided and existing contracts will not change. The team at Connective will continue to work alongside other John Howard Society branches providing complementary offerings.

"We see this change as a positive reflection of the momentum of our organization, expanding and growing our services within diverse communities," adds Miller. "It's important that we rebrand our organization so that more people are aware that they can access a variety of supports from our team."

The new logo d escriptor:

This logo represents Connective's tenacious character and willingness to use its voice to advocate for change. The voice is depicted by a speech bubble overlapped in the icon. The tear-like shape also depicts an abstract form of water hitting the rocks which speaks to the notion of a 'rising tide that floats all boats.' The letter "C" is also nested within the negative space of the icon, allowing for it to be used independently without the wordmark. The sans-serif wordmark is bold yet has soft, rounded ends.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Connective's work, please visit www.connective.ca

About Connective:

Operating for more than 30 years in BC, Connective (previously John Howard Society Pacific) provides person-centred programs and services with essential support to vulnerable and marginalized community members, including those involved in the criminal justice system, experiencing homelessness, employment barriers, problematic substance use, mental health challenges, developmental disabilities, or spectrum disorders. Connective also works with Indigenous partners to identify and fill the gaps in the support needed and provided for Indigenous people. The organization's story began nearly 90 years ago when the Society started delivering services to vulnerable populations in the Lower Mainland. In 2021, Connective launched a new name and brand identity to help differentiate its growth and expansion into service areas driven by the needs of the diverse communities it now serves across BC and the Yukon.

Connect with us

Website: www.connective.ca

Facebook: @connectivecommunity

Instagram: @connectivecommunity

Twitter: @connectivecommunity

SOURCE Connective Support Society

For further information: Media Enquiries: Email: [email protected]