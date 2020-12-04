John Evans consents to termination as a registrant

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has terminated the registration of John Evans after receiving his voluntary consent.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Theresa Schroder, Senior Advisor, Communications, 587.830.4286; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488

Related Links

http://www.albertasecurities.com

