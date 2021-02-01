John Deere Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report at www.JohnDeere.com/sustainability. Built around John Deere's higher purpose – "We run so life can leap forward" – the report features how the company creates more sustainable outcomes for its customers, employees, dealers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities it serves. The report also details John Deere's progress toward achieving its 2022 Sustainability Goals and other environmental, social and governance priorities.

"We must act with urgency today to make the lives of our customers, workforce, and all those we serve better tomorrow," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer, in a message included in the report. "While the accomplishments presented in the 2020 Sustainability Report are a source of pride, they don't represent the culmination of our efforts. For us, they are simply markers of what we've accomplished so far. More importantly, they serve as proof of the horizons yet to be reached especially when we remain true to our higher purpose. I am excited to see how far we all can leap."

Highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Revealing the sustainable outcomes farmers and contractors produce with John Deere technologies

Celebrating employee perseverance in the face of COVID-19

Unveiling of the X Series Combine, which averages 45 percent more harvesting capacity, while using 20 percent less fuel

Spotlighting the critical role of factory managers and the power of diversity

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction—those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

