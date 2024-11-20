John Deere Names Jackson Laux as Chief Tractor Kid

9-year-old social media star @justajacksonthing will teach the importance of agriculture alongside Chief Tractor Officer Rex Curtiss

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- He sold your grandfather a tractor back in '73, likes the look of a clean lawn, and every morning he checks the chicken coop for fresh eggs. And today, he's John Deere's Chief Tractor Kid. You heard that right: John Deere is partnering with Jackson Laux, a 9-year-old farmer and viral social media sensation known for his love of tractors and farming. Jackson will create content for Deere's social media channels throughout the next year to bring awareness to the people working tirelessly in agriculture.

John Deere names 9-year-old internet sensation, Jackson Laux, as Chief Tractor Kid

"Wise beyond his years, Jackson brings a fresh perspective to an industry that has been around since the beginning of time," said Jennifer Hartmann, global director of strategic public relations and enterprise social media. "Creating content alongside Jackson will help us introduce agriculture to a new generation in fun, unique formats that capture the true day-to-day life of a farmer."

Jackson first went viral on TikTok in November 2023 when his cousin posted a video of him in response to the comment "farm kids are just built different"—and he hasn't looked back since. Coined as the youngest tractor expert by his followers, Jackson has worked on his family's farm in "good old South Whitley, Windy-ana" since the day he could walk. Jackson comes from a family of fifth-generation farmers.

"Farming is really cool, and I want to show other kids my age why they should get into farming too. And show farmers of all ages why they should take the time to teach us younger ones," Jackson said.

Deere's Chief Tractor Officer, Rex Curtiss, visited Jackson's family farm where Jackson taught him how to plow fields, harvest corn, and take care of his prized chickens. Jackson will continue to inspire the next generation of farmers as Chief Tractor Kid, highlighting the stories of the people who are our source of food and fuel.

And in the words of Jackson: "That's all she wrote."

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

