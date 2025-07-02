John Brussa files Early Warning Report in respect of Crown Capital Partners Inc.

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - John Brussa (2400, 525 – 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1), a director of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the "Corporation"), today announces that he has subscribed for 10% convertible redeemable secured subordinated debentures of the Corporation in the principal amount of $575,000 due December 31, 2026 (the "Debentures") pursuant to a private placement offering of the Debentures (the "Offering") and he has been issued 56,616 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.10 per Common Share in lieu of cash compensation owed to him by the Corporation (the "Settlement Share Issuance" and together with the Offering, the "Transactions"). Commencing on June 30, 2026, the Debentures are convertible at the option of Mr. Brussa into up to 575,000 Common Shares at a price as low as $1.00 per Common Share, as described in the Corporation's press release dated June 30, 2025.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, Mr. Brussa, directly or indirectly, had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 317,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 5.59% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the Transactions, Mr. Brussa, assuming the full conversion of the Debentures at the lowest price per Common Share would, directly or indirectly, have beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, 948,616 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or an increase in Mr. Brussa's securityholding percentage of approximately 8.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Brussa also has beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction of 28,750 Common Share purchase warrants of the Corporation. If all of these warrants were exercised, and the Debentures were fully converted at the lowest price per Common Share, pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, Mr. Brussa would beneficial own, or control and/or direct 977,366 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.85% of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following such exercises and conversion.

The Debenture and Common Shares acquired by Mr. Brussa pursuant to the Offering were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Brussa has no current intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of the Corporation.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, the Corporation had 5,672,646 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Transactions and the full conversion of the Debentures held by Mr. Brussa, the Corporation would have 6,552,832 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

An early warning report in respect of the above-noted transaction will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from the Corporation by contacting: Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 640-6887