Joget Unlocks Autonomous Productivity Across HR, Procurement, Customer Service, and Supply Chain with No-Code AI Agent Builder

Joget AI Agent Builder enables teams across every department to create goal-driven agents that execute autonomously, yet remain governed by human insight.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Joget Inc ., a global innovator in AI-powered open-source application development platforms, today announced the release of Joget AI Agent Builder, the latest addition to Joget Intelligence , the company's integrated AI suite within the newly launched Joget DX 9 platform.

Joget envisions a new era of enterprise transformation where people and AI collaborate to proactively create, refine, deploy, and manage applications, multi-step tasks, and end-to-end workflows. With Joget AI Agent Builder , teams--technical or non-technical--can create, test, and deploy intelligent agents that act on your behalf, handling real business tasks from HR onboarding to customer support and supply chain optimization, without writing a single line of code.

Built for Business, Designed for Everyone

Joget AI Agent Builder puts the power of intelligent automation directly in the hands of the people who know the work best. HR teams can automate onboarding follow-ups, customer service reps can resolve common inquiries instantly, and supply chain managers can monitor inventory levels, all without waiting for developers or AI specialists.

Because agents are built visually and embedded into the Joget platform, organizations gain automation that's fast to deploy, easy to adapt, and always aligned with real business processes. The result? Teams move faster, reduce manual work, and stay in control, because every agent operates within workflows where humans set the rules and retain final say.

One Platform. Multiple AI Innovations. Real Business Impact.

Part of Joget Intelligence, AI Agent Builder joins three other powerful Joget AI tools: AI Designer (for building and refining apps and forms using natural language, documents, or images), AI Assistant (an in-app assistant for real-time guidance, smart recommendations, and data-driven insights), and AI Bundle (a suite of pre-built AI tools). Together, they bring practical, responsible AI into everyday business operations.

"The companies that will thrive aren't just adopting AI, they're empowering their people to build with it. Joget AI Agent Builder is our answer to that shift: a platform where human insight leads, and AI executes," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc.

Julian Khoo, CTO of Joget Inc., added: "What sets our approach apart is governance. These agents operate within structured, auditable workflows, with human-in-the-loop controls for critical decisions. You get autonomy without losing oversight, and speed without sacrificing responsibility."

Enterprise-Ready Agentic AI That Fits Your Workflow

The timing aligns with a major industry shift. According to Gartner , "By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, with at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions being made autonomously through AI agents."

With Joget AI Agent Builder, users can:

Build in minutes : Visually design agents using drag-and-drop logic.

: Visually design agents using drag-and-drop logic. Test confidently : Simulate real-world scenarios in a built-in preview environment.

: Simulate real-world scenarios in a built-in preview environment. Integrate seamlessly : Embed agents directly into existing Joget applications.

: Embed agents directly into existing Joget applications. Stay in control: Ensure human approval for high-stakes actions.

Whether automating routine approvals, resolving support tickets, or managing inventory alerts, Joget puts adaptable, goal-driven AI within reach of every team, delivering agentic AI with human oversight across HR, finance, IT, customer service, and beyond.

Let Agentic AI Work for You, Today

Learn more about Joget AI Agent Builder .

For more in-depth insights on Joget AI Agent Builder, join the upcoming webinar: "From Idea to Your First AI Agent in Minutes -- No Coding Required" – Register here

About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, AI-powered platform that converges no-code/low-code development with AI to rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI with visual app builders--not raw code--Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers alike.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications are maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric , Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

