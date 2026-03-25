Joey Ai Expands Netflix Advertising Opportunities in Canada

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Joey Ai, an award-winning creative consultancy specializing in strategic branding and AI-powered media optimization, today announced a new initiative offering companies premium advertising opportunities on Netflix Canada.

The initiative provides companies with access to Netflix's rapidly growing ad-supported platform, creating a powerful new channel to build brand visibility and reach highly engaged audiences in an increasingly crowded and fragmented media landscape.

With many traditional marketing channels becoming saturated, this initiative offers brands a timely opportunity to stand out and connect with consumers in a premium entertainment environment. By leveraging Netflix's high-attention ad formats, brands can strengthen visibility, build long-term equity, and position themselves ahead of competitors. Netflix's platform allows advertising to appear alongside some of the world's most talked-about series and films, elevating brand perception and aligning messaging with compelling storytelling experiences.

Netflix's ad-supported platform has quickly emerged as one of the most influential advertising ecosystems in streaming. In Canada alone, Netflix reaches 6.6 million monthly viewers, with 54% of Canadians watching at least once a day and 62% choosing Netflix as their primary streaming destination.

"Traditional marketing channels are important, but in a crowded landscape, brand visibility in premium environments becomes critical," said Gary Hu, Head of Digital Media at Joey Ai. "Netflix offers a unique opportunity for brands to tell their story in an environment where audiences are fully engaged and receptive."

The platform's audience profile is particularly attractive for premium and lifestyle-focused brands. Netflix ad-tier viewers in Canada have an average household income of approximately $105,000, significantly higher than the $65,105 average of traditional linear TV audiences, and 62% fall within the highly valuable 25–54 demographic.

Research among Netflix ad-tier members also highlights strong alignment with luxury and lifestyle consumption behaviours:

65% purchased a luxury good in the past 12 months

34% spent more than CAD $1,000 on their most recent luxury purchase

72% plan to maintain or increase luxury spending over the next two years

Advertising on Netflix also demonstrates measurable brand impact. Research shows campaigns on the platform can generate up to six times higher purchase intent compared with YouTube averages, alongside significantly higher brand favourability than typical connected TV benchmarks.

Joey Ai will work with brands to design campaigns tailored to Netflix's premium ad formats, including:

Pre-roll and mid-roll video placements

Contextual targeting based on genres and viewer interests

Single-title sponsorship placements within premium shows

Pause-screen advertising experiences

"These formats allow brands to engage audiences while they are deeply immersed in entertainment content," Hu added. "With fewer advertisers competing for attention in this space, this is an ideal moment for brands to build visibility and make a lasting impression."

Joey Ai is currently opening a limited number of pilot campaigns for companies interested in exploring Netflix advertising opportunities.

About Joey Ai

Joey Ai is an award-winning creative consultancy and digital advertising platform specializing in strategic branding, AI-powered programmatic advertising and emerging media markets. The company works brands across real estate, technology and lifestyle sectors to unlock new advertising opportunities and deliver high-impact campaigns.

SOURCE Joey Ai

Media Contact: Gary Hu, Head of Digital Media, Joey Ai, [email protected]