Joe Gibbs to Headline WFG's 2021 Convention E(3): Entrust, Envision, Engage

Virtual event will host exciting guest speakers and prepare agents for the future

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) is pleased to announce its upcoming convention, E3: Entrust, Envision, Engage from July 15–17, 2021.

The event—designed to help the company's independent agents, new associates and sales representatives prepare for the next normal in financial services—will feature informative and inspirational speakers including Joe Gibbs, Bridget Brennan, Farès Chmait and Ed Mylett.

Joe Gibbs will deliver the keynote address to attendees. Founder and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won five NASCAR Cup Championships, Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. Prior to his career in racing, he led the Washington Football Team to four Super Bowl appearances, winning the championship three times. He received the NFL's highest honor when inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and was named to the NFL's 100 All-Time Team in 2019 as one of the 10 best football coaches in history. Gibbs has also authored the New York Times best-selling book "Game Plan for Life."

Bridget Brennan, a leading authority on women consumers and the founder and CEO of the advisory firm Female Factor, works with Fortune 500 companies globally to help business leaders better serve women as clients and decision makers. Additionally, she is a contributing writer for Forbes.com and author of the books "Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World's Most Powerful Consumers" and "Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World's Most Powerful Consumers."

A visiting professor at the Schulich School of Business at York University and the John Molson Executive Centre, Farès Chmait has worked with international organizations for 35 years, enabling companies and individuals to achieve their goals and gain mastery of their emotions through daily interactions. A seasoned expert in emotional maturity, he gives his clients the tools to flourish personally and professionally. Chmait is the author of numerous publications, including "Beyond Selling" and "The Power of Decision."

Top business leader and peak performance expert, Ed Mylett, is an independent WFG agent who has built a successful financial services business with the company. After graduating from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, Mylett worked as a youth counselor for underprivileged boys before joining WFG in 1992. His passion is mentoring and coaching others on what it takes to become a champion in all areas of life.

Each day of E3 will exemplify a winning formula for success founded on integrity, the ability to set goals and the actions and dedication required to be successful. On the first day, attendees will hear about the value of trust from clients throughout the process of building a sustainable, client-first business. On the second day, attendees will learn the typical journey of an individual as they build a business with us, set goals and envision the tremendous growth potential they can have in a virtual and face-to-face environment. The third and final day culminates by combining the first two days with practical applications so that each attendee focuses on the client, knows how to drive growth and can make more positive changes for their communities.

To learn more about the event, please visit the E3 convention web page.

About World Financial Group

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

In Canada, life insurance and segregated funds are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. Properly licensed individuals may also offer mutual funds through WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS).

To learn more, go to http://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/.

