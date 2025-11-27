JMGO Advances North American Market Strategy Through New Presence on Costco

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- JMGO, a pioneer in optical technology, announced its official cooperation with Costco in North America. Currently, JMGO has entered Costco Canada and will enter Costco USA by the end of this year, marking a major milestone in the company's North American retail expansion.

N1S Ultimate, N1S Infinity, and PicoPlay+ Bundle are now available at Costco Canada, with a discount available in December.

N1S Ultimate

The JMGO N1S Ultimate sets a new benchmark for portable 4K projection, boasting a remarkable brightness of 3300 ISO lumens. Equipped with Google TV, it provides access to certified Netflix, over 10,000 apps, and 800 free channels. Its 360° horizontal and 135° vertical gimbal design ensures flexible placement. The N1S Ultimate can easily transform any room into a private theater.

N1S Infinity

For those prioritizing portability without sacrificing quality, the JMGO N1S Infinity delivers stunning visuals in a compact design. This model produces clear, detailed 4K UHD images at 2450 ISO Lumens, using the same cutting-edge MALC triple laser Optics for vibrant, true-to-life colors. Users could enjoy endless entertainment content.

PicoPlay+ Bundle (Costco-Exclusive)

The PicoPlay+ Bundle is now offered as a Costco-exclusive Bundle that includes a PicoPlay+ projector, a 100-inch portable screen, a 65W Type-C fast charging power bank tripod, and an HDMI cable, providing up to 4.5 hours of playback in Eco mode and offering a flexible, portable solution for both indoor and outdoor entertainment.

In Costco USA, besides the PicoPlay+ Bundle, the following two projectors can also be found at Costco in the US:

O2S Ultra with 120-inch Motorized ALR Floor Rising Screen

The O2S Ultra is JMGO's most advanced compact ultra-short-throw triple laser projector, designed to redefine high-end home cinema. Powered by MALC™ 3.0 triple laser system, it delivers true 4K resolution with lifelike color accuracy and vivid brightness of 3600 ISO lumens. With an ultra-short-throw ratio of 0.16:1, O2S Ultra produces a 120-inch screen from only 9.76 inches off the wall, turning even tight spaces into a full home theater.

N3 4K with 100-Inch Portable Projector Screen

The N3 4K projector combines MALC™ 3.0 triple laser optics, optical zoom 1-1.3:1, dynamic gimbal control, and Google TV with Netflix built in for a premium home theater experience. Equipped with an integrated 360° horizontal and 160° vertical gimbal, JMGO Master Sound Hi-Fi audio and Dolby Audio, the N3 4K can be flexibly placed and provides an immersive audio-visual experience.

By entering Costco in the US and Canada, and following its Best Buy partnership, JMGO continues to strengthen its North American presence and bring high-quality projection experiences to more consumers.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a pioneer in intelligent projection technology, combining innovation, design, and user experience to redefine modern home entertainment. With a global presence spanning over 30 countries, JMGO continues to lead the laser projection industry through research-driven development and a commitment to immersive visual excellence.

