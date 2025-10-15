JK Tech Launches Agentic AI Version of JIVA Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Enterprise Automation

Aims to empower businesses with Autonomous AI Agents

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ --JK Tech, a leading provider of next-generation digital and business consulting services focused on Gen AI, announced the launch of the Agentic AI version of its enterprise-grade Generative AI orchestrator, JIVA. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in enterprise intelligence, empowering organizations to orchestrate autonomous AI agents that think, reason, and act in alignment with business goals across various industries, including Retail, CPG, and Insurance.

The new Agentic AI capabilities of JIVA are designed to meet the changing needs of today's businesses that are looking for scalable, secure, and explainable AI-driven transformation. JIVA is a modular, cloud-agnostic platform that allows intelligent agents to provide real-time results with little human intervention, transforming complicated procedures into efficient, independent operations.

Sameer Nagpal, President & CEO of JK Tech, commented, "With the launch of Agentic AI in JIVA, we are not just offering AI agents, but building systems of intelligence that can adapt, collaborate, and deliver tangible business value at scale. Our JIVA platform includes a system-agnostic architecture that connects effortlessly with existing enterprise systems, data-native capabilities across modalities, cloud-readiness with compliance-first design, and a model-agnostic architecture that orchestrates multiple foundation models under a common governance layer. Its unique Graph-Powered Explainability and Graph-Enabled Agent Orchestration provide transparency and precise workflow management. This is a pivotal step in our mission to enable enterprises to unlock enterprise-wide transformation, drive rapid time-to-value, and evolve with intelligent, autonomous systems."

Through a dual-knowledge graph architecture that includes an Enterprise Data Graph and a Business Workflow Graph, JIVA is also designed to facilitate smooth cooperation and conflict resolution among several agents. It supports a wide range of interaction methods, such as event-driven triggers, embedded UI components, API calls, and natural language. JK Tech is dedicated to ethical AI, which includes accountability through audit logs and human-in-the-loop controls, transparency through graph-based memory and decision lineage, ethical design with bias detection, and confidentiality through encryption and RBAC.

JK Tech has also established strategic partnerships with key hyperscalers and tech stacks to enhance and scale JIVA. With its LLM-agnostic, graph-powered foundation and a growing library of pre-built agents, JIVA is already shaping the future of intelligent enterprise operations.

