Jiuzi Holdings Launches $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury with SOLV to Drive Institutional Yields and RWA Innovation

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) ("Jiuzi" or the "Company"), today detailed its SOLV Foundation partnership -- a leading Bitcoin finance platform managing over $2.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) -- allocating up to $1 billion from its $1B digital asset plan to Bitcoin staking, yield products. This expands Jiuzi's Bitcoin framework, creating a compliant DeFi gateway for global institutions, positioning the company as a compliant, scalable gateway for global institutions entering decentralized finance.

Jiuzi will deploy up to 10,000 Bitcoin into SolvBTC.BNB, SOLV 's flagship yield-bearing vault and the largest Bitcoin asset on BNB Chain. All assets are secured under institutional risk controls, real-time proof-of-reserves audited via Chainlink, and integrated with top DeFi protocols including Venus, Lista, and Pendle.

Jiuzi selected SolvBTC.BNB for its unmatched scale, ecosystem dominance, and alignment with global regulatory standards. With sustained on-chain performance and robust security architecture, it stands as the premier vehicle for institutional capital seeking yield-bearing Bitcoin exposure without custody risk or intermediary friction.

Mr. Li Tao, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., stated, "We believe this partnership is a powerful accelerator for achieving our vision of becoming the premier platform for global institutions to access Bitcoin and will unlock a clear path to immense value creation for our company and shareholders."

Ryan Chow, CEO of SOLV Foundation added, "Our strength lies in managing large-scale Bitcoin assets. This partnership allows us to 'translate ' this capability into a language the traditional financial world can trust. Together, we are building a bridge of trust capable of securely carrying the future torrent of institutional capital."

The alliance unites an SEC-regulated NASDAQ firm with a leading on-chain asset manager, creating a compliant blueprint for institutional Bitcoin adoption that bridges Trad Fi and DeFi.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) is a China-based company focused on sustainable energy and financial innovation. Leveraging its regulated corporate framework, Jiuzi is expanding into digital asset finance to provide compliant gateways for institutional investors seeking exposure to blockchain-based products.

About SOLV Foundation

Solv Protocol is the Operating Layer for Bitcoin, powering the $1T Bitcoin Finance economy through lending, liquid staking, and high-efficiency yield products. transforming Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive and globally accessible financial-class asset.

