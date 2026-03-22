JinkoSolar Globally Launches AIDC Modules for Data Centers

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- JinkoSolar, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, has globally launched its new AIDC modules for data centers. Built on the proven Tiger Neo 3.0 TOPCon platform technology, this product is specifically designed for conventional data centers, AI data centers, GPU clusters, supercomputing plants, edge computing network centers, chip plants, AI factories, and AI-powered carbon-neutral IDZ,etc. AIDC module addresses the specially high requirements of data centers, including high load capacity, high asset security, prolonged non-stop operation, extreme weather resistance, super stability and reliability, low O&M requirements, and large-scale deployment, providing the best possible clean energy solution for "computing-power synergy" in the AI world.

The six core advantages of this module:

High Efficiency and High Power Output: Minimizing LCOE

Based on JinkoSolar's patent Tiger Neo 3.0 technology platform, combines current mature mass production capabilities with future-oriented technological scalability, delivering a front-side efficiency of 24.8% or higher and a power output of 670W or higher. Given the same space, it can generate more electricity for data centers, effectively improving roof and land utilization, and minimizing LCOE over the entire lifecycle



High Bifacial Efficiency: Provides More Extra Free Power

Thanks to the inherent advantage of TOPCon cells' symmetrical and complete front-and-back structure, combined with Jinko's MAX technology, the Tiger Neo 3. 0 platform modules achieve a bifaciality of 85% ± 5%. Compared to the limitation of BC modules--where power generation is concentrated on the back, resulting in a bifaciality of only 65%–75%--the Neo 3.0's rear-side power generation capacity approaches that of the front side. Since modules are priced based on their front-side rated power, the power generated from the back effectively provides "free computing capacity expansion" for AI data centers: taking a 670W module with an 85% bifaciality ratio as an example, under ground reflectance conditions of 0.26, the total output power can reach 844W. For every 1W of front-side power cost paid by the user, they actually obtain 1.26W of total power generation capacity. This characteristic is particularly significant in high-latitude cold regions and desert environments--such as the Gobi Desert--which are preferred locations for AI data centers. The high reflectivity of snow and sand provides a natural boost to "free power."



High-to-Low Irradiance Response: Unlocking All-Weather Power Generation Potential

Data centers have a smooth power load curve and demand extremely high power supply stability, yet early mornings, evenings, and overcast or rainy weather are precisely the periods when PV power generation is weakest. JinkoSolar's data center modules inherit the excellent low-light response characteristics of the Flying Tiger 3 platform and have been specifically optimized for low-irradiance conditions. In the low-irradiance range of 100–200 W/m² (typical light intensity during overcast or rainy days, or at dawn and dusk), power generation during morning and evening hours can be increased by up to 8.93% compared to BC modules. Even in extreme low-light scenarios such as dense fog or building shading, their relative power output remains stable at 95%–98%. The system's equivalent generation duration is significantly extended, and the power generation curve better aligns with data centers' long-term, round-the-clock, stable, and smooth power consumption needs, effectively increasing the proportion of self-consumed green electricity and improving grid compatibility. In regions with significant peak-to-off-peak price differentials, this further enhances project returns and reduces pressure on the power grid.



High Fire Resistance Rating: Building an Ultimate Safety Barrier

Safety is the lifeline of a data center. To meet the highest standards for electrical fire prevention, JinkoSolar has adopted the dual certification of the photovoltaic industry's most stringent IEC 61730-2:2023 standard and UL 790 Class A as its core requirements. These standards mandate that flame spread be ≤1.82 meters and that the module withstand a 30cm × 30cm glowing wood block without burning through, elevating the module's fire resistance and flame retardancy to a new level. Critical insulation materials meet the highest UL 94 V-0 flame-retardant rating, self-extinguishing within 10 seconds after the flame is removed, with no burning droplets. All critical insulation materials in the assembly have passed rigorous needle flame and glowing wire tests under the IEC 60695 standard, ensuring they will not become a source of ignition under extreme conditions. Additionally, the assembly employs a patented arc-resistant junction box and connection technology, fundamentally reducing the risk of DC arcing and providing high-standard safety protection for data center rooftops.



Superior Hail Resistance: Confidently Withstands Extreme Weather

As critical information infrastructure, data centers must ensure absolute reliability under any severe weather conditions. The new product has successfully passed a 55-millimeter hail impact test--a size comparable to a tennis ball, far exceeding the conventional 25-millimeter test standard for standard modules. High-strength tempered glass and a shock-absorbing encapsulation structure not only withstand instantaneous physical impacts but also break the risk chain of "mechanical damage → electrical failure → fire hazard" at its source.



Ultra-High Mechanical Load Capacity: Building a Robust Physical Safety Barrier

Beyond rigorous hail resistance, the modules possess exceptional mechanical load-bearing capacity. The product has passed tests with 6,000 Pa of front-side load and 4,000 Pa of rear-side load, capable of withstanding snow pressure exceeding 600 kilograms per square meter. Even under extreme snow load conditions, the weight of accumulated snow will not cause the modules to rupture or expose internal circuits. In typhoon-prone regions, the modules remain firmly secured to the roof even under strong winds, eliminating secondary risks such as encapsulation material cracking or junction box loosening caused by structural deformation, thereby ensuring structural integrity and electrical safety during extreme weather.

JinkoSolar's data center modules leverage six core technologies--extreme efficiency, high bifaciality, high/low irradiance response, high fire resistance, hail resistance, and high mechanical load capacity--to truly deliver "more efficient, more stable, and safer" green power for the computing era. As a global leader in cumulative PV shipments, JinkoSolar remains driven by technological innovation and deeply committed to specialized application scenarios. This launch not only marks JinkoSolar's successful exploration of the limits of product performance in complex scenarios but also represents another significant milestone in the company's efforts to support the energy transition across all industries.

SOURCE JinkoSolar

Jimmy Shen, [email protected], +86-13764168679