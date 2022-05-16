"Congratulations to Jin-me Yoon, winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, whose poignant art provides new perspectives on local and global histories within the themes of transnationalism and environmentalism," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "At Scotiabank, we believe the arts have the power to inspire and evolve our communities and our society in positive ways, and we are very proud to help elevate the careers of some of Canada's most distinguished artists through the Scotiabank Photography Award."

Read more about Jin-me Yoon's history and the inspiration behind her work here.

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists, by engaging Canadians and raising awareness through photographic art of the issues and forces of our time. It was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky with a goal of recognizing and accelerating artists' careers as they reach the next level of national and international recognition.

"I am thrilled to recognize Jin-me Yoon as the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award winner. It is an immense pleasure to recognize such important art at a time when, collectively, our relationships to the land and our histories have never mattered more." says Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the Scotiabank Photography Award and Chair of the jury. "Her solo exhibition during the 2023 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival should not be missed."

Shannon Bool of Comox, British Columbia and Barbara Astman of Toronto, Ontario, were also finalists for the 2022 Award and will each receive cash prizes of $10,000. The 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees represent the result of an annual Canada-wide search for excellence. The Scotiabank Photography Award is peer-reviewed at every stage of the nomination and adjudication process and nominees must meet eligibility criteria.

The 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury Chair

Sophie Hackett , Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

, Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of (AGO) Dr. Kenneth Montague , Art Collector & Curator

, Art Collector & Curator Gaëlle Morel, Exhibition Curator at the Ryerson Image Centre (RIC)

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit www.scotiabank.com/photoaward.

