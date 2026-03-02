JIM BEAM® LAUNCHES "RAISED TOGETHER" GLOBAL BRAND FILM AHEAD OF FORMULA 1® SEASON OPENER

A legacy in motion: two American originals unite on the world's fastest stage in a cinematic celebration of shared heritage, ambition and connection.

CLERMONT, Ky., March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jim Beam®, the world's No.1 bourbon and Official Spirits Partner of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, today unveiled Raised Together--a new global brand film that explores the authentic and unique history of a relationship that began in Kentucky 90 years ago, and how that legacy comes to life today on the world's fastest stage.

Timed with the highly anticipated debut of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team at the Australian Grand Prix, Raised Together is the first in a series of campaign films set to roll out throughout the 2026 season.

Jim Beam® Launches Global Brand Film "Raised Together" Speed Speed

The film tells the story of the great lengths Jim Beam himself went to safeguard his family recipe nearly a century ago--a legacy in which Cadillac played a pivotal role. The Founder, to protect his proprietary yeast--a living, essential ingredient in Jim Beam's distinct bourbon recipe--would drive a mason jar of it home each night in his Cadillac, shielding it from the threats of fire and prohibition. This ritual ensured the preservation of the key element that still defines Jim Beam's unmistakable flavor today.

Now, as the Cadillac Formula 1® Team prepares to make its debut in the 2026 season, the two iconic brands reunite to welcome a fast-growing global fanbase into their storied legacy.

"Raised Together tells the story of our shared heritage and where we're headed," said KK Hall, global brand vice president, Jim Beam. "Jim Beam and Cadillac embody a uniquely American spirit--rooted in tradition but never constrained by it. Our partnership is about people--the teams, fans and community that make this sport extraordinary."

The hero film will premiere in Australia and New Zealand on March 2 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix before rolling out globally across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Brazil, Mexico and other key markets throughout the 2026 season. The campaign will be supported by integrated activations across broadcast, digital and social channels.

A second version featuring Cadillac Formula 1® Team drivers Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas will be coming soon on Jim Beam owned social media channels. The content reflects their unique personalities and sets the tone for the type of storytelling fans can expect to see throughout the partnership.

Beyond the Track

Jim Beam's presence in Formula 1® extends beyond traditional branding. As the fastest growing sport with a global fanbase of 827 million, and the U.S. representing one of the fastest growth markets--including the next generation of racing fans -- Jim Beam aims to capitalize on the momentum building a community of new, legal drinking age fans as they come along for the ride.

Guided by the belief that nothing great happens in isolation, Jim Beam enters the grid as a transformative force, with a desire to help reshape how fans experience the sport.

Throughout 2026, the partnership will come to life with immersive experiences, citywide activations, retail initiatives and on-trade programs. These efforts are designed to deepen fans' connection to the sport and to one another, building a vibrant community that brings together lifelong motorsport enthusiasts and a new generation discovering the race for the first time. They also create an important platform for Jim Beam to reinforce its commitment to responsible alcohol consumption and to remind consumers never to drink and drive. Responsibility will remain central to all messaging and experiences.

This engagement strategy kicks off at the season opener in Melbourne, where Jim Beam will extend race week beyond the track with dedicated events celebrating sport, culture, and community. By creating inclusive, energetic, and responsibly enjoyed spaces, the brand seeks to help shape a new era for Formula 1®--one that emphasizes not just speed but also shared moments and human connection.

"As we enter the grid for the first time, we want to build a community around this new American team, inviting fans to join us on this journey," added Hall. "As the people's bourbon, Jim Beam has always been about the collective and fostering connection. Together with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, we aim to make the sport more accessible--bringing fans closer to the action, beyond the grid, to celebrate the stories and shared experiences that make Formula 1® so compelling. This is about creating connections--on and off the track."

Best Enjoyed Together. Best Enjoyed Responsibly.

To learn more about Jim Beam and Cadillac F1 Racing, visit www.jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram @cadillacf1

Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2026 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

Editors Note:

Film Credits

Director: Nic Yiallouris

Production Company: ARC Creative

Creative Agency: Ark Brands

Global Campaign Title: Raised Together

Hero Film Length: :30 Seconds

Driver Cut Length: :30 Seconds

For more information, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh Generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth Generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, and Jim Beam Flavors, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team: The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About GM: General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Suntory Global Spirits As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

SOURCE Jim Beam