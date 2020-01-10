JFT Strategies Fund Confirms Distributions for Year-End 2019

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - CI First Asset confirms the following special distributions (the "Special Distributions") in respect of JFT Strategies Fund (the "Fund"), previously announced on December 18, 2019, for the year ending December 31, 2019.

Special Distributions

The Special Distributions will be paid on or before January 15, 2020, to holders of record on December 31, 2019. The Special Distributions will be paid by the issuance of units of the Fund, and immediately thereafter, the issued and outstanding capital of the Fund will be consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding units of the Fund does not change.

Name TSX Symbol Confirmed Special Distribution (per unit) JFT Strategies Fund – Class A JFS.UN $0.47 JFT Strategies Fund – Class F n/a $0.51

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the CI First Asset website in early 2020.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Fund is managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". CI First Asset and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

For further information: please contact CI First Asset at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.