JFE Systems Inc and Kinaxis Deepen Relationship to Deliver Supply Chain Solutions in Japan

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that JFE Systems Inc. of Japan has joined the Kinaxis Partner Enablement Program, extending its existing relationship with Kinaxis to enhance its ability to deliver digital supply chain solutions and drive business value for customers.

JFE Systems is a subsidiary of JFE Steel, one of the largest steel companies in the world, and provides customers with advanced business applications in the supply chain management space. JFE's team of system engineers has extensive specialized knowledge in manufacturing and customer support. Working together over the last decade, JFE and Kinaxis have joint customers in the high tech, automotive and consumer products industries.

As a member of the Partner Enablement Program, JFE Systems gains unlimited access to training and certification programs, which will enable them to help customers advance their planning strategies and achieve business and financial goals. Together Kinaxis and JFE Systems will help clients achieve supply chain efficiencies by adopting a concurrent planning approach that connects people, process and data to offer more confident decision-making.

"As a trusted consultant and system integrator, we need to partner with companies that offer solutions to address the changing and complex issues faced by our supply chain clients," said Hiroshi Nishizaki, president and CEO, JFE Solutions. "Kinaxis is a proven leader in supply chain planning and our expanded relationship will build on our ability to deliver leading digital supply chain solutions."

Kinaxis provides its partner network with a framework that offers dedicated support, training, certification and solutions development features to enhance solution delivery to customers. Partners in the program benefit from unlimited access to the Kinaxis Learning Center, certification vouchers, the Kinaxis Knowledge Network, a private Kinaxis RapidResponse® demonstration/sandbox environment, and direct development support to help deliver solutions unique to every partner.

"JFE Systems' extensive knowledge in supply chain management coupled with their experience with RapidResponse implementations makes them a great partner for customers looking to move to or expand on their digital supply chain planning solution," said Rich Lord, VP and Managing Director Asia Pacific and Japan. "We thank JFE Systems for its dedication to Kinaxis and look forward to continued success in the Japan market."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About JFE Systems

JFE Systems offers a wide range of services to our customers by leveraging the planning, conception and technological capabilities we have cultivated through system construction and operation in the steel industry. JFE Systems offers customers with a wide range of services, including system integration, outsourcing, consulting, and providing solutions that combine unique packaged products and various products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

