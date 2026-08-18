Jewish Lawyers of Canada to Host First Toronto Mayoral Debate of 2026 Election

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jewish Lawyers of Canada will host the first Toronto mayoral debate of the 2026 election on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET, bringing candidates before an expected audience of 1,200 to discuss public safety, antisemitism and issues facing Toronto ahead of the Oct. 26 municipal election.

The debate will give candidates an opportunity to set out their vision for Toronto and explain how they would confront antisemitism and hate, strengthen public safety, protect community institutions and ensure residents can participate in civic life. Candidates will be asked how City Hall should respond when any community is targeted by intimidation, harassment or violence.

The debate will be moderated by Jesse Brown, founder of Canadaland and host of What Is Happening Here.

"Hate has no place in Toronto. We cannot accept gun violence or targeted hate directed at people in their places of worship, schools or businesses," said Eric Frydman, President of Jewish Lawyers of Canada. "In 2025, anti-Jewish occurrences accounted for 82 per cent of all religiously motivated hate crimes reported by Toronto Police. We stand against hate directed at every community, and anyone seeking to lead this city must take a firm stand when one community is being targeted so disproportionately."

Brad Bradford and Chris Alexander have confirmed their participation. Discussions are underway with Mayor Olivia Chow's campaign regarding her participation.

Registration is required and available at jewishlawyers.ca.

The debate is being held as part of Jewish Lawyers of Canada's Jewish Leadership in Canada Week, taking place from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, which celebrates Jewish leadership and contributions to Canadian public, professional and community life.

Additional details regarding the program and participating candidates will be shared with registrants and posted at jewishlawyers.ca ahead of the event.

About Jewish Lawyers of Canada

Jewish Lawyers of Canada is a national organization for Jewish lawyers and legal professionals across Canada. Founded in Toronto, it follows the tradition of the Reading Law Club, established by Toronto's Jewish lawyers in 1947. Jewish Lawyers of Canada strengthens professional connections, provides educational programming, promotes Jewish leadership and participation in Canada, and creates a forum for discussion of issues affecting Jewish Canadians and the broader community.

To learn more, visit jewishlawyers.ca.

SOURCE Jewish Lawyers of Canada

For further information, please contact : Eric Frydman, (416) 315-8228, [email protected]