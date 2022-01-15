Jewish Community in Texas Under Attack

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Earlier today, a Rabbi and three congregants were taken hostage by a terrorist at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. In response, Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued the following statement:

"Once again, Jews have come under attack simply because they are Jews. While Texas feels like it is far from Canada, incidents like this have a serious impact on Jews around the world who will have emerged from the Sabbath this week with two thoughts. One of horror and concern for their fellow Jews; and one of relief that this week, it wasn't their synagogue that was targeted.

"Jew-hatred can and often does transcend hateful rhetoric and becomes violence towards Jews. This is why Jewish Canadians pay close attention to the rise of antisemitism around the world and why we invest in community security.

"Despite Canada being one of the best countries in the world in which to be Jewish (or any minority for that matter), according to Statistics Canada, the Jewish community remains the most targeted religious minority for hate crimes in this country.

"We call on our government to increase investment in the Security Infrastructure Program and establish a Community Security Trust (CST) modeled on the CST in the U.K."

