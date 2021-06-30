Jetfinder offers up to 10% discount on empty-leg flights paid via Bitcoin or Ethereum

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Jetfinder has been an early adopter of Bitcoin technology, accepting it as a payment method for private charter flights across their range of services. As a result, a new partnership is now in place between Jetfinder and BitPay, aiming to deliver an increased ability to utilize Bitcoin and other high-profile cryptocurrencies as means of payment.

By moving to Bitcoin payments, customers benefit from immediate, anonymous and extremely safe transactions from anywhere in the world without any hidden fees. The technology in place has been tested thoroughly and is now gaining the center stage to redefine how we interact with goods and services.

Without further borders and long waiting times for transactions within any amount, there are no surprises, no unexpected fees and no chance of payments or refunds going missing.

With immediate effect, all quotes are available in BTC. The best possible rate will be provided by BitPay, with your satisfaction in mind. Payments in traditional methods are also available, including VISA, MasterCard, and PayPal.

To promote this change and strengthen the belief in Bitcoin as a standard payment method, JetFinder will offer up to 10% discount* on empty-leg flights if paid via Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Should any queries arise, please contact Jetfinder.com directly or visit their dedicated Bitcoin section for further information.

Bitcoin payment is available for all charter inquires as follows:

Cargo flights

Group charters

Helicopter charters

Jet rentals

Medical evacuation flights

Private jet charters

Other services:

Aircraft sale and acquisition consulting services are also provided. Whether customers are interested in renting or purchasing a Cessna, Learjet, Bombardier Challenger, Falcon, Global or Gulfstream Private Jets — Jetfinder.com has got you covered.

*All discounts are indicative and should be pre-approved at the sole discretion of Jetfinder.com

SOURCE JETFINDER

For further information: Contact Jet Finder today at +1 (855) 553-33-22, or +971 (58) 511-9237 or connect online to learn more about luxury flight and services on offer.

Related Links

https://www.jetfinder.com/

