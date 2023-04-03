LONGUEUIL, QC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), today announced that Jeremy Hansen will be the first CSA astronaut to fly around the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis II mission. This historic crewed mission to the Moon will be the first since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Over the last four decades, Canada's astronauts have earned a world-class reputation as modern-day explorers while being a source of inspiration to countless Canadians. Building on this legacy, Jeremy Hansen will be an important asset to the Artemis II crew thanks to his leadership, integrity and outstanding operational skills.

The launch of Artemis II, expected to take place next year, will make Canada the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon. Artemis II will pave the way for humanity's sustainable presence on the lunar surface and inspire a new generation of Canadians to join the thrill and excitement of space exploration and discovery.

Quotes

"We are going back to the Moon, and Canada is at the centre of this exciting journey. Thanks to our reputation as a trusted partner and our longstanding collaboration with NASA, a Canadian astronaut will fly on this historic mission. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to congratulate Jeremy for being at the forefront of one of the most ambitious human endeavours ever undertaken. Canada's participation in the Artemis program will spur the creation of thousands of highly skilled jobs, boost innovation and be a source of national pride for years to come."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Being part of the Artemis II crew is both exciting and humbling. I'm excited to leverage my experience, training, and knowledge to take on this challenging mission on behalf of Canada. I'm humbled by the incredible contributions and hard work of so many Canadians that have made this opportunity a reality. I am proud and honoured to represent my country on this historic mission."

- Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

Since the early 1980s, Canada's astronauts have advanced science and technology and inspired Canadians. Nine extraordinary CSA astronauts have flown to space 17 times.

astronauts have advanced science and technology and inspired Canadians. Nine extraordinary CSA astronauts have flown to space 17 times. On February 28, 2019 , the Prime Minister announced historic investments in Canada's space program and Canada's commitment to lunar exploration.

, the Prime Minister announced historic investments in space program and commitment to lunar exploration. Jeremy Hansen's Artemis II flight is a direct result of Canada's contribution of Canadarm3 to the Lunar Gateway. Through this contribution, Canada will also receive a range of opportunities for lunar science, technology demonstration and commercial activities, as well as another flight to the Lunar Gateway.

Artemis II flight is a direct result of contribution of Canadarm3 to the Lunar Gateway. Through this contribution, will also receive a range of opportunities for lunar science, technology demonstration and commercial activities, as well as another flight to the Lunar Gateway. Budget 2023 confirmed funding of $1.43 billion to assist missions related to lunar exploration, including the development of a lunar utility vehicle.

to assist missions related to lunar exploration, including the development of a lunar utility vehicle. Artemis II is the first crewed mission to the lunar vicinity since 1972. The approximately 10-day mission is designed to test the Orion spacecraft's systems, adapted to meet the needs of a crew on board.

Links

Follow us on social media

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca, Email: [email protected]; Laurie Bouchard, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected], 343-574-8014; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]