Acquisition Expands JENNMAR Canada's Footprint in the Region's Hardrock Market

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- JENNMAR, a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries and a FalconPoint Partners portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Dumotech Industrial Products ("Dumotech"). Based in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Dumotech specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of products and hardware for the hardrock mining industry and has been operating for nearly 30 years.

Dumotech

As part of the acquisition, JENNMAR will acquire Dumotech's operating assets as well as certain customer relationships, and will continue to operate from the existing Dumotech facility in Rouyn-Noranda. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dumotech to the JENNMAR family of companies as we continue to build JENNMAR's presence in Canada," said Tony Calandra, CEO of JENNMAR. "Dumotech's capabilities position JENNMAR to continue to meet the region's hardrock market demand and better serve new and existing customers with our innovative products and services."

"The addition of Dumotech to our Canadian operations firmly plants our footprint in Quebec and gives us even greater proximity to our expanding customer base in the region," added David Hurd, Vice President of International Sales and Managing Director of JENNMAR Canada. "We look forward to further bolstering the JENNMAR Canada team with the addition of Dumotech."

"We are proud to take this important step for our business, and to join the JENNMAR family and legacy," said Luc Hamelin, Executive Director of Dumotech. "JENNMAR's expertise will enable us to strengthen our Quebec offering, expand our product range, and deliver higher-quality service – preserving and enhancing our local proximity while adding greater value to the region's mines."

This acquisition builds on JENNMAR's growing global portfolio, including its recently announced acquisitions of Australian Steel & Wire and G&R Gas Services.

About JENNMAR

JENNMAR, is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, JENNMAR's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. JENNMAR Canada is based in Sudbury, Canada, operating a best-in-class facility providing the Canadian mining industry with a comprehensive range of ground support options. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About FalconPoint

FalconPoint is a private equity firm which invests in North American middle market companies in the business services and industrials sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based sourcing strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to acquire businesses that provide mission critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

