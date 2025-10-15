Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve Spotlight the Science of Strength

With the "Strong for Fall" Challenge, the fitness innovator launches a new bundle and message: building muscle is the foundation for lasting health.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pvolve , the clinically proven fitness method designed to build strength and mobility for life, is expanding its mission to redefine what lasting health looks like with the launch of the Longevity Bundle and Strong for Fall Challenge, available on-demand and in Pvolve Studios nationwide.

Together with longtime member and partner, Jennifer Aniston, the campaign spotlights muscle health as the key to longevity--inviting women everywhere to rethink fitness not as a short-term pursuit, but as a lifelong investment in strength, stability, and vitality.

Jennifer Aniston with the new Pvolve Body Band - Photo by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Pvolve Jennifer Aniston - Photo by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Pvolve

"Strength training has made the biggest difference for me - in how I move, how I feel, just in everything," said Aniston. "Pvolve's Longevity Bundle is packed with the equipment I actually use in my routine with Dani or on-the-go, and it's been such an important part of building real strength."

At the center of the launch is Pvolve's latest innovation, the Body Band --a travel-friendly resistance tool that increases load and builds lean muscle without heavy equipment. The Longevity Bundle, inspired by Jennifer's own training routine, features her go-to Pvolve essentials designed to help women build, protect, and future-proof their bodies for the long term.

"Muscle is central to how we age--it's what keeps us strong, stable, and independent," said Dani Coleman, Vice President of Training at Pvolve. "With this bundle and challenge, we're showing that strength training doesn't have to mean high-impact or intimidating workouts. Jen loves how the Body Bands deliver resistance in a controlled, functional way--helping her build lean muscle and support long-term health. It's a smarter, more sustainable way to train for life."

The Longevity Bundle

The Longevity Bundle ($460 USD) includes Jennifer's favorite Pvolve equipment: the P.band, Precision Mat, P.ball, Heavy Ankle Band and Weights, Gliders, Heavy and Moderate Booty Bands, Slant Board, and the all-new Light and Heavy Body Bands. It also includes a three-month streaming membership with access to over 1,700 on-demand classes--ranging from 5 to 60 minutes--with new workouts added weekly. This bundle includes access to the Longevity Calendar, which outlines a structured workout plan featuring the full equipment assortment.

The Strong for Fall Challenge

From October 22 to November 12, members can join the Strong for Fall Challenge either in-studio and on-demand--a three-week commitment to complete 10 workouts to build strength. For every Challenge completion, Pvolve will donate $1 to Women in Medicine*, supporting research that advances women's health--an integral part of Pvolve's mission.

Grounded in Pvolve's clinical research, the method delivers proven, measurable results that enhance both physical and functional longevity. In a 12-week clinical study, participants experienced:

19–20% increase in hip strength and lower-limb function

12–13% improvement in balance and 21% gains in mobility and flexibility

12% increase in quadriceps thickness and lean mass

Significant improvement in overall quality of life and enjoyment of exercise

"Real life doesn't follow a workout plan -- it asks us to bend, twist, lift, and move in ways that go far beyond the gym," said Dr. Nima Alamdari, Chief Scientific & Clinical Advisor at Pvolve. "True strength means staying steady, mobile, and independent at every age. By improving muscle quality and function, Pvolve helps women protect their independence and thrive - today and for years to come."

With the Longevity Bundle and Strong for Fall Challenge, Pvolve continues its mission to extend healthspan through smarter movement--empowering members with the tools and training to evolve their routines, see lasting results, and feel their strongest at every stage of life.

Because the goal isn't just living--it's thriving.

For more information on the Longevity Bundle and Fall Challenge visit, http://www.pvolve.com/products/longevity-bundle http://www.pvolve.com/pages/strong-for-fall-challenge

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, Pvolve continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has nearly 30 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com .

*Pvolve will donate up to $5,000 USD as part of the Fall Challenge Donation.

SOURCE Pvolve

