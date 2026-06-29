Jeff Dack Named President of Evolve Agency Group

Seasoned marketing leader joins independent integrated agency to drive next phase of growth

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Evolve Agency Group, one of North America's leading independent integrated marketing and advertising agencies, welcomed Jeff Dack as President, effective May 4, 2026. With extensive experience spanning strategy, creative, media, and client leadership, Dack brings a uniquely integrated perspective to Evolve's future and the agency's business model, which centralizes media and creative.

Dack joins the Evolve leadership team alongside David Olynyk, Managing Director, and the agency's Founding Partners Rob Levy, Len Olynyk, and Brent Clifford.

Jeff Dack, President, Evolve Agency Group (CNW Group/Evolve Agency Group)

"At Evolve, we've built our business around the belief that strategy, creative and media are most powerful when they work together seamlessly. Finding a leader with meaningful experience across all three disciplines is incredibly rare, which is what makes Jeff such a unique fit for our agency," said Rob Levy, Founding Partner, Evolve Agency Group. "His integrated perspective, leadership experience and deep understanding of clients make him exceptionally well-positioned to help lead Evolve into its next phase of growth."

Dack's appointment comes at a time of continued momentum for Evolve, which serves a diverse roster of leading brands including Toyota Parts and Service, Egg Farmers of Ontario, Ocean Spray, Lindt, Source for Sports, Farm Boy, and many others across a broad range of industry sectors.

"I am very fortunate to join Evolve at this stage of the company's growth," said Jeff Dack, President, Evolve Agency Group. "Having worn many hats in the industry, I don't take opportunities like this for granted and I am extremely grateful to Rob, Len, Brent, and my day-to-day operational partner, David, for the chance to really affect change at the agency."

Evolve's 'Built for What's Next' philosophy aims to help clients succeed both today and tomorrow, which is what drew Dack to the agency.

"We are at our best when we are servicing clients on two levels concurrently," Dack said. "We help businesses achieve their goals today--whether that's moving product off shelves, building awareness, generating qualified leads, or driving immediate business results. At the same time, our independence and midsize scale allow us to support the long-term brand-building work that fuels sustainable growth."

Built from a merger of shopper marketing and media planning and buying agencies, Evolve's entrepreneurial spirit and more than four decades of marketing expertise makes the agency a unique partner to help brands navigate an increasingly complex marketplace. With a team of more than 80 specialists across a range of disciplines, Evolve offers fully integrated marketing services – from strategy and creative to media planning, production, and execution – all under one ownership structure.

For more information, visit www.evolve.ca.

About Evolve Agency Group

Since 1981, Evolve has grown with our clients to ensure we are laser focused on helping marketers fulfill their current business needs while building their brands for long-term success. This duality of intention, between helping businesses perform in the short-term and building long-term brand value for the future, comes from our roots in retail marketing, creative development, media planning and buying across all channels, both above and below the line. Based in the Greater Toronto Area, with offices in Burlington and Markham, we are one of North America's leading independent, truly integrated marketing services agencies. We proudly partner with a variety of clients across diverse industries, in Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Evolve Agency Group