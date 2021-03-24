Jean-Christophe Krieger, Marketing Director Connected Systems Schneider Electric Industries S.A., is elected Vice President of the KNX Executive Board

KNX is an important communication protocol for the smart home market - today more than ever - with the need to have intuitive solutions to manage smart home in an integrated way. Schneider Electric has been innovating on KNX certified products over the past 15 years to create best-in-class solutions that support comfort and convenience in homes and buildings. In 2020, we launched the SpaceLogic KNX Home Automation, a complete new range capable of covering all functionalities of KNX while at the same time making our homes more sustainable through efficient energy management solution. With a network of 600 EcoXperts and system integrators, we ensure seamless installation for the end users.

"Our current KNX IoT program is bringing KNX to the next level: increased networking capabilities, simplification of KNX Connectivity and IP migration, stronger support to sustainable Energy Management solutions, strengthened security in installations and data privacy. KNX addresses the most strategic priorities to deliver best-in-class solutions for smart homes and smart buildings. The next priority will be to accelerate simplicity in ETS to our partners, offering off-the-shelf solutions for the different target segments" says newly elected Vice President Jean-Christophe Krieger, who also views KNX as remaining the first choice in the smart home & building segment in the coming years.

