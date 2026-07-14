New name reflects four decades of automation expertise and a future built on Total Automation Intelligence

CHALFONT, Pa., July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- JBT Automated Systems today announced its transition to FORMOVA, a new name that reflects the company's evolution and its continued commitment to helping organizations optimize the movement of materials, products, and information across increasingly complex operational environments.

The new name will be unveiled publicly at Automate 2026 in Chicago, where the company will be sharing its vision for the future of mobile automation.

JBT Automated Systems is now FORMOVA! Post this

The name FORMOVA is inspired by the idea of being "forever in motion"--a reflection of both the critical operations FORMOVA supports and the company's commitment to continuous innovation. FORMOVA's focus on Total Automation Intelligence brings together advanced automated vehicles, orchestration software, and long-term support into a fully-integrated system that improves material flow, throughput, and performance for mission-critical operations.

For more than 40 years, the company has helped organizations across manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, logistics, and other industries improve safety, efficiency, and scalability through mobile automation. Today, with more than 700 systems delivered globally including 7,000 vehicles, FORMOVA continues to build on that legacy while positioning itself for the future.

"Over the years, our business has evolved significantly," said Giorgio Grimaldi, President of FORMOVA. "We've expanded the industries we serve, the complexity of the challenges we solve, and the role we play in helping customers achieve their goals. FORMOVA reflects who we are today: a long-term partner bringing intelligence to motion through automation solutions that are designed to perform today and adapt to tomorrow."

The transition from JBT Automated Systems to FORMOVA represents an evolution of the company's identity, not a change in ownership, leadership, products, or customer commitments. FORMOVA remains part of JBT Marel, continuing to benefit from the strength, scale, and resources of the global technology company.

"FORMOVA reflects both the strength of this business today and its potential for the future," said Jordan Guhl, Vice President of Sales, FORMOVA. "As part of JBT Marel, FORMOVA is uniquely positioned to help customers navigate increasing operational complexity through intelligent, scalable automation solutions. We are proud to support this next chapter and confident that FORMOVA will continue to create meaningful value for customers, employees, and the industries it serves."

As automation continues to evolve from individual vehicles to fully orchestrated systems, FORMOVA is investing in the software and services needed to help customers maximize performance across their entire ecosystem.

"While our name is changing, what our customers value most remains the same," Grimaldi added. "The same people. The same expertise. The same commitment to partnership, performance, and support. FORMOVA simply gives us a stronger platform to communicate who we are, where we're headed, and how we help our customers keep their operations forever in motion."

About FORMOVA

FORMOVA is a mobile automation solutions partner with decades of experience bringing intelligence to motion across industries. Through advanced vehicles, intelligent orchestration software, and long-term support, FORMOVA's Total Automation Intelligence delivers a connected automation ecosystem designed for mission-critical operations. With more than 40 years of automation expertise, 700+ installed systems, and 7,000+ vehicles operating globally, FORMOVA helps organizations improve safety, efficiency, and long-term performance while staying forever in motion.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT Marel's unique solutions of integrated equipment, service, software, and application expertise enables customers to optimize food yield and efficiency, improve food safety and quality, and enhance uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates more than 50 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally. For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com.

SOURCE FORMOVA

Angela Weiser, Marketing Manager, [email protected], +1 215 822 4494, www.FORMOVA.com