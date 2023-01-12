Jasper Commerce Announces Termination of Agreement of Purchase and Sale for Cartika

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, announces the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") previously entered into to acquire Cartika Internet Solutions Provider Inc. and its affiliated and subsidiary companies (Bacula4Hosts Inc. and Cologlobal Inc.), which had provided for a transaction "outside date" of December 31, 2022.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Jasper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Jasper expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jasper Commerce, Inc.

For further information: Gerry Hurlow, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], (647) 402-9646; Nik Thadani, Investor Relations, [email protected], (437) 253-7773