Jasper Commerce Announces Insider Buying of Shares and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper"or the "Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, announces that management and directors acquired 380,000 common shares of Jasper in the open market between October 14 and October 24, at prices ranging from $0.05 to $0.10 per share. Complete details are available at SEDI.ca. With the Company expected to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ending July 31 2022 at the end of November, insiders are now restricted from purchasing further shares on the open market, in accordance with the Company's insider trading policies. Management and the Board's purchases reflect confidence in the intrinsic value of the stock, near-term and long-term growth prospects, and the outstanding team that work at the Company. With these purchases, insiders now own 20,383,000 shares, or about 35% of the Company's basic outstanding shares as of April 30, 2022.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,490,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the directors, employees, and officers of the Company with an exercise price of $0.125 per common share, representing the stock's highest closing market price since June 29, 2022, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. One third of the stock options vest on October 24, 2023, one third vest on October 24, 2024, and one third vest on October 24, 2025.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management (" PIM ") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

