Jasper Commerce Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, announces the departure of Mike Hodes, Chief Financial Officer, from the Company effective immediately.

"Mr. Hodes for personal reasons has resigned his position as CFO. In order to facilitate an orderly transition to Ken Gutierrez Interim CFO who has been with Jasper since April 2022, Mike will stay on as a special consultant for the next six months. On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Mr. Hodes for his dedicated service to Jasper over the years. We wish him well in his future endeavours," commented Gerry Hurlow, Jasper's interim Chief Executive Officer and the Chair of the Board of Directors. About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management ("PIM") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

