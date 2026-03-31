Jann Arden, along with Jenifer and Stephen McDonald, to Receive The Royal Conservatory of Music's Prestigious Honorary Fellowship at The Royal Occasion in Toronto on April 22

The evening brings Canada's arts and culture community together for a special night supporting one of the country's most influential forces in music education and performance



Tickets on sale now at rcmusic.com

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden is set to receive The Royal Conservatory of Music's (RCM) Honorary Fellowship at The Royal Occasion annual fundraiser alongside longtime supporters of the conservatory, Jenifer and Stephen McDonald. The festivities will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at Koerner Hall. The designation is the institution's highest distinction and awarded to those who have made extraordinary cultural contributions both nationally and globally. To celebrate the achievement, Arden will take the stage to deliver two special performances – one of them alongside students from the RCM's Glenn Gould School and Taylor Academy programs. Tickets to the event can be purchased here .

Jann Arden to be honoured at The Royal Occasion on April 22, 2026. (CNW Group/The Royal Conservatory)

The Royal Occasion, held at the acclaimed Koerner Hall inside the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, will bring together exceptional artists and culture contributors to celebrate outstanding music and talent. The evening will include a cocktail reception, after-party, additional performances from world-class musicians including Laila Biali and Donovan Woods, and a live auction hosted by the always entertaining Layne the Auctionista.

"I'm incredibly humbled to receive the Honorary Fellowship," said Arden. "It means a great deal to me, not only because of the legacy of The Royal Conservatory, but because of its commitment to fostering talent from every corner of our communities. Music is a universal language, and the RCM's work ensures more voices are heard, supported, and celebrated."

Arden joins a distinguished group of Canadian talent including Nelly Furtado, Barenaked Ladies, Jackie Richardson, Eugene Levy, and Chris Hadfield in receiving this honour.

Arden is one of the nation's most beloved artists, and over the last three decades -- with 16 studio albums -- has achieved a breadth of accolades, including 19 top ten singles, eight JUNO Awards and inductions into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame. She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017, recognizing her legacy as a defining voice in Canadian music.

Jenifer and Stephen McDonald will also be recognized with an Honorary Fellowship for their extraordinary philanthropy and longstanding commitment to the institution's mission. Through the establishment of scholarships and support of master class programs, they have made significant contributions to the Conservatory's internationally renowned Glenn Gould School, in addition to supporting RCM concerts and the young artists studying at The Taylor Academy. Jenifer's dedicated service on the Conservatory's board and committees for the past 13 years has further strengthened the organization, reflecting a deep and enduring commitment to advancing music education in Canada.

"This year's Honorary Fellowship recipients have each made a profound impact on musicians, fans and the Canadian music industry as a whole in their own unique way," said Alexander Brose, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music. "By bringing our community together to celebrate these contributions, events like The Royal Occasion play a vital role in sustaining the RCM's mission to help future generations of musicians thrive like their predecessors. The evening would not be possible without the leadership and generosity of our dedicated chairs Rayla Myhal, Sondi Lindros and Heather Edwards."

Over the past decade, The Royal Occasion has raised $3.6 million in support of music education and performance programs which foster intellectual, creative, and community development across our nation. This year's marquee fundraising event is made possible thanks to presenting sponsors Janet and Bill L'Heureux.

Tickets are available now at https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/the-royal-occasion-(1).

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About The Royal Conservatory of Music

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music and arts education institutions in the world. Providing the definitive standard of excellence in music education through its curriculum, assessment, performance, and teacher education programs, the Conservatory has had a substantial impact on the lives of millions of people globally. In addition, the organization has helped to train a number of internationally celebrated artists including Glenn Gould, Oscar Peterson, David Foster, Sarah McLachlan, Angela Hewitt, and Diana Krall. Motivated by its powerful mission to develop human potential through music and the arts, The Royal Conservatory has emerged over the last two decades as a leader in the development of arts-based programs that address a wide range of social issues. For more information, please visit www.rcmusic.com .

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mihira Lakshman

Director, Public Relations and Communications, The Royal Conservatory

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Nick Wong,

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SOURCE The Royal Conservatory