The JAMP Pharma Group has received authorization to market Dapagliflozin, offering a more affordable alternative to the reference product Forxiga® (marketed by AstraZeneca Canada Inc.).

The JAMP Pharma Group, a leader in product launches 1 , is expending its product line for the treatment of diabetes, bringing it closer to achieving its goal of providing health care professionals and patients with better access to high quality medicines.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a Canadian pharmaceutical company based in the Montreal region, is pleased to announce the launch of PrJAMP Dapagliflozin, a generic alternative to the reference product Forxiga® d'Astrazeneca Canada Inc. PrJAMP Dapagliflozin is indicated for a use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adult patients with type 2 diabetes for whom metformin is inappropriate due to contraindications or intolerance. When the actual treatment, associated with a diet and exercise do not result in adequate glycemic control, PrJAMP Dapagliflozin is also indicated in combination with metformin, a sulfonylurea, metformin and a sulfonylurea, sitagliptin (alone or with metformin) or insulin (alone or with metformin)2.

"We all have a role to play in supporting Canadian diabetes patients. The introduction of new, more affordable generic options is one of the approaches that allows us to make progress in this direction. With the launch of Dapagliflozin, we are pleased to be able to help improve the accessibility of this essential medicine to Canadian patients suffering from type 2 diabetes", says Louis Pilon, President and Chief Executive Officer of JAMP Pharma Group. "The addition of PrJAMP Dapagliflozin brings our product portfolio to more than 315 molecules and demonstrates once again our expertise in product launches."

Type 2 diabetes in Canada

It is estimated that in 2021, 29% of Canadian shad diabetes of prediabetes, and that 10% of them were living with diagnosed diabetes. Direct costs to the Canadian health care system amounted to $3.8 billion for that same year and it is estimated that these costs will reach $4.98 billion in 2031. The introduction of this generic alternative, in a version of the same quality and more affordable, will allow better access to this therapy for patients, in addition to realizing significant savings for drug insurance plans.

Strengths and formats offered:

Dapagliflozin 5 mg: bottles of 30 & 100 tablets.

Dapagliflozin 10 mg: bottles of 30, 100 & 500 tablets.

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is Canadian based with its head office located in the Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of more than 315 molecules and is one of the leaders in the industry in terms of annual prescription volume3. In addition, with close to 40 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the last year, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches1, enhancing the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The Group also has its Swiss Wampole-Laboratory, Orimed Pharma and BIOJAMP brands, also offering 180 over-the-counter products with a diverse range of vitamins, supplements and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products and added value biosimilars products. The JAMP Care patient support program is designed to assist patients, as well as healthcare professionals, in taking specialty medications and biosimilars offered by the JAMP Pharma Group.

1 Source : Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest volume of reported product launches in Canada between 2016 and 2022. Based in part on data obtained under license from IQVIA Solutions Canada, regarding the following service: CDH, MAT 2016/01 to 2022/12. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

2 PrJAMP Dapagliflozin Product Monograph. JAMP Pharma Corporation, May 2023. Available soon on Health Canada's website.

3 Source: Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest volume of prescriptions reported in Canada between August 2018 and December 2022. Based in part on data obtained under license from IQVIA Solutions Canada, regarding the following service: CDH, MAT 2018/08 to 2022/12. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

