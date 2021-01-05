James Richardson & Sons, Limited Acquires Bison Transport Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - James Richardson & Sons, Limited (JRSL) and Wescan Capital Inc. are pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2021, JRSL acquired 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Bison Transport Inc. and its affiliated companies (Bison).

Bison is a Winnipeg-headquartered transportation company established in 1969 by Duncan M. Jessiman which has grown to become one of Canada's largest trucking companies with over 3,700 employees and contractors operating a fleet of 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers throughout North America. Together with its affiliated companies, H.O. Wolding, Searcy Trucking and Britton Transport, Bison services a wide variety of multinational, national and local customers.

"We are excited about the opportunity to acquire Bison, which has an outstanding reputation for customer service, dependability, employee relations and safety built over the past 51 years," says Hartley T. Richardson, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited.

"We have been a long-time admirer of Bison Transport and we are very thankful to the Jessiman family for entrusting the future ownership of Bison to our family. Bison and JRSL share many of the same values and we are pleased that Bison's senior management team have committed to continue to lead Bison and ensure that it continues to adhere to the same principles and standards of excellence and safety as it has under the ownership of Wescan and the Jessiman family."

Peter Jessiman, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Jessiman family's holding company, Wescan, adds that "Bison and its employees have been like members of our family since my father established the company in 1969. So while we have mixed emotions, we are thrilled that we have found a buyer for Bison that shares our values of excellence and that cares for our employees and customers as much as we have over the past 51 years. I have no doubt whatsoever that Bison will continue to enjoy tremendous success in the future as part of the JRSL family."

The transfer of ownership from Wescan to JRSL will not result in any changes to Bison's operations, nor to the well-respected "Bison" brand. Bison will continue to be headquartered in Winnipeg.

"Today marks my 30th anniversary at Bison Transport," says Bison President & Chief Executive Officer, Rob Penner. "As I take a moment to reflect, I take great pride in what we have accomplished here as a team on behalf of the Jessiman family. Having said that, I think that takes a second seat to the renewed energy and excitement I have for our future as part of the James Richardson & Sons group of companies. I feel great that the business I have had a part in building has secured its future with such a great organization."

Don Streuber, Bison's Executive Chairman, describes the transaction as "a made in Manitoba, family-to-family transition of a great Canadian success story that has many future chapters yet to be written."

Financial details of the transaction will not be made public.

About Bison Transport

Bison is a Winnipeg-headquartered transportation company established in 1969 by Duncan M. Jessiman which has grown to become one of Canada's largest trucking companies with over 3,700 employees and contractors operating a fleet of 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers throughout North America. Together with its affiliated companies, H.O. Wolding, Searcy Trucking and Britton Transport, Bison services a wide variety of multinational, national and local customers.

About James Richardson & Sons, Limited

Established in 1857, James Richardson & Sons, Limited is a private, family-owned and operated corporation involved in global agriculture and food processing, as well as energy exploration, transportation and marketing, financial services, insurance and real estate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, JRSL has assets and operations strategically located across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Wescan Capital Inc.

Wescan Capital Inc. is the privately-owned holding company of the Jessiman family. Following its disposition of Bison Transport and its affiliated companies, Wescan will continue to be active in real estate ownership and management.

SOURCE James Richardson & Sons, Limited

For further information: Joel Wiebe, Marketing Manager, Bison Transport, Email: [email protected]; Barb Perreaux, Corporate Administrator, James Richardson & Sons, Limited, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.jrsl.ca

