James Coyne announces late filing of early warning report related to Copper North Mining Corp.

WHITEHORSE, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - James Allan Coyne announces that following his purchase of 54,000 common shares of Copper North Mining Corp on 10th April 2019 at $0.065 for a total purchase price of CAD 3,510 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange he had direct and controlled holdings of 8,321,141 Common Shares and 375,000 warrants. This holding represented approximately 9.7 % pre and 10.2% post execution of the 85,900,413 issued and outstanding common shares.

Subsequent to this date he directly acquired an additional 47,000 common shares at prices between $0.07 and $0.06 between 12th April 2019 and 24th April 2019.

As a result of these transactions he directly or indirectly holds 8,368,141 Common shares of the Issuer and 375,000 warrants, representing approximately 9.7% pre and 10.2% post exercise of the 85,900,413 issued and outstanding common shares.

As a result of inadvertence on the part of Mr James Coyne and due to unfamiliarity with Canadian securities laws, news releases and early warning reports required by applicable securities legislation to be filed for the above, were not undertaken at the time.

James Coyne has acquired the Common Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of Copper North Mining Corp, through market transactions, private agreements, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

An early warning report reflecting the above-noted acquisitions of Common shares has now been filed, a copy of which has been sent to the company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, Mr James Allen Coyne has filed insider trading reports via the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) for all transactions involving Common Shares during the period in which he has been an insider of the company.

Copper North Mining Corp is listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange ("COL") and has its head office at Suite 112-1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2M6.

For further information: regarding this news release and to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact Jim Coyne at 21a Macdonald Road, Whitehorse, Yukon, Y1A 4L1.