James B. Hartwell Agrees to Join Canadian Biogas Investments Inc. as President and CEO

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Biogas Investments Inc. ("CBI"), a Calgary-based developer of dry fermentation anaerobic digestion projects, is pleased to announce that investment executive James B. ("Jim") Hartwell has agreed to join the company as President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Jim Hartwell will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With more than 40 years of experience in the investment industry, Jim Hartwell will play a central role in CBI's strategic planning, operations, and fundraising activities as the company scales its renewable natural gas (RNG) platform across Canada. His leadership will support the company's mandate to deliver bankable, infrastructure-scale biogas projects that create long-term value for investors, agricultural partners, and rural communities.

CBI has secured the exclusive Canadian rights to license Renergon's solid-state anaerobic digestion (RDS) technology, a proven dry-fermentation anaerobic digestion system that utilizes cattle manure as feedstock to produce renewable natural gas, associated carbon credits, and high-quality compost. Compared with conventional wet anaerobic digestion, the RDS system is designed to handle higher dry-matter feedstocks with lower water use, improved process stability, reduced odour, and a smaller site footprint while maintaining strong methane yields and energy recovery. This technology positions CBI to support Canada's methane reduction, clean fuel, and carbon removal objectives. This project that is scheduled for completion Q2, 2027 is anticipated to process 80,000 tonnes of onsite cattle manure, generating ~250,000 GJ of pipeline grade RNG annually.

CBI is also pleased to confirm the site of its first commercial facility at the Driland Feeders feedlot in Warner County, Alberta, owned and operated by Jacob Bueckert. To execute this flagship project, CBI has retained Calgary-based CANA Construction as its project design and management partner, Obsidian Engineering as lead engineering consultant, Green Analytics as its environmental consulting partner, and EXP as its regulatory advisor.

"I am excited to join Canadian Biogas at this pivotal stage," said Jim Hartwell. "Renergon's RDS technology, combined with strong partners like Driland Feeders, CANA Construction, Obsidian Engineering, Green Analytics, and EXP, creates a compelling platform for scalable, low-carbon energy and meaningful methane reductions across Canada's cattle industry."

Canadian Biogas Investments Inc. is focused on developing a national portfolio of solid-state anaerobic digestion projects, starting in Alberta and expanding across key livestock regions in Western Canada.

For more information visit www.cdnbiogasinvestments.com.

