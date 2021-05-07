Jamaica's Agriculture Minister Tours Wake Jamaica Mushroom Production Facilities

Wake Jamaica's facilities, located in the heart of Jamaica's countryside, were visited by Hon. Green's team from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. "The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green expressed delight while reviewing mushroom cultivation at the Wake Jamaica Gold Standard Facilties on Sunday, April 25, 2021," CEO Pauline Terri Smith noted. "As he conducted his review of the nascent industry, he made it clear that Wake Jamaica has emerged as the clear leader in production, community engagement, and research."

Wake Jamaica is currently producing a diverse range of therapeutic mushrooms, including mushrooms containing psilocybin. A feature of its production model is the utilization of proprietary grow methods and a zero-waste bio feedback loop. As Jamaica is one of the few countries where the cultivation of psilocybin-containing mushrooms is legal, Wake Jamaica is working in conjunction with the Jamaican government to develop regulations and ministerial oversight of scaled production and export support.

"From the very beginning we have strived to ensure the highest standards of production and control procedures to set Wake Jamaica apart from other operators. We value our professional working relationship with the Jamaican Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and thank Hon. Floyd Green for his visit and interest in Wake" stated Nick Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Wake.

ABOUT WAKE NETWORK, INC.

Wake Network Inc. is a fungi bioscience company focused on advancing, through research, the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics. To address the growing need for psychedelic-assisted mental health support in medicine and society at large, Wake has partnered with academics, governments and best-in-class mycologists around the world. Wake is currently developing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products and is making advancements in the engineering of novel psychedelic biologics, while working on proving out their safety through proprietary genetics-based integration therapies.

