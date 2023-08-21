First official community partnership for Ottawa Senators' newest defenseman

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As excitement builds for Canada's first Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Jakob Chychrun, the 25-year-old defenseman who was traded to the Ottawa Senators on March 1st, has become Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock's newest Community Ambassador.

From left to right: Jakob Chychrun, Community Ambassador, Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock, and defenseman for the Ottawa Senators, Helen MacMillan, General Manager, Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock. (Credit: Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock) (CNW Group/Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock)

As Ambassador, Chychrun will work with the Hard Rock Ottawa team to promote local initiatives, including mental health programs, which are important to Jakob and Hard Rock. He will also support 'money can't buy experiences', including appearances and participation in select VIP member experiences, such as dinners, golf games and other exclusive events.

This partnership is a natural fit for Chychrun who grew up in South Florida where Hard Rock International has its global headquarters, and whose father, former NHLer Jeff Chychrun, was born near Ottawa in LaSalle, Quebec.

"I am thrilled to partner with Hard Rock, a globally recognized entertainment brand, as they continue to shape the future of entertainment," said Chychrun. "It's a real privilege to join the Hard Rock International team of star athlete partnerships."

Chychrun joins Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock as it begins its 2-year expansion into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.

"We are excited to welcome Jakob to the Hard Rock family, especially now as momentum builds towards the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa in early 2025," said Helen MacMillan, General Manager, Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock. "Being from Boca Raton, Jakob really understands the Hard Rock brand, and looks forward to helping us introduce this world-class hospitality brand experience to more Canadians."

"The mutual work we are planning to undertake towards raising awareness of mental health initiatives is in perfect alignment with Hard Rock's All is One and Love All-Serve All philosophies," continued MacMillan. "It really is a win-win for the community."

As his first act as Community Ambassador, Jakob joined the Rideau Carleton Casino team on Saturday night at a team member and VIP event, where he helped present a $10,000 cheque to the Alzheimer Society.

Since 2000, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has contributed approximately $95 million to the City of Ottawa for hosting Rideau Carleton Casino within the National Capital Region. An additional $1+ million per year is invested in local sponsorships and nonprofits, benefiting local communities and the people within, including a productive partnership with the Ottawa Senators organization.

"As a new member of the Ottawa Senators organization, and someone with deep ties in the region, it is very important for me to build my local relationships with the community," concluded Chychrun. "I'm happy to have it start with Hard Rock."

Together with its partner, OLG, Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock remains focused on promoting safe play at its casinos. Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock features a PlaySmart Centre, which provides players with gambling knowledge and tools to help build and maintain positive play habits, among other responsible gaming tools available to players throughout the gaming site.

