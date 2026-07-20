Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

News provided byJaguar Uranium
Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 ET
Channel and rock chip samples from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface returned preliminary assay results, including values above the upper detection limit of 25,000 ppm for uranium and copper, with over-limit reanalysis pending, as well as maximum reported values of 708 g/t silver and 1.27% vanadium1.
- Certain samples exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method for U and Cu; final over-limit results are pending; therefore, the reported grades should not be considered final.
- Samples were taken from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface, in areas where historical records report average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium2.
- A potential 4-kilometre copper trend was identified, and historic mine dumps were sampled for first time.
TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar") is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project, located in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The two-week field campaign delivered encouraging early observations, consistent with previously documented mineralization and indicated potential new mineralized areas across the more than 27,000-hectare district-scale project.
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_________________________________
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2 Visible uranium-copper-vanadium-bearing mineralization has been observed at surface at certain locations. These observations are qualitative in nature. Historical records for the Huemul project report average head grades of approximately 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium; however, the Company has not verified these historical results, and there is no assurance that current mineralization is consistent with such historical grades.
Sampling Program
Jaguar submitted 200 samples, consisting of 188 channel and rock chip samples with 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates, spanning the project's most prospective targets. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here.
Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Min, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1). Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa zone identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.
Targeted sampling included outcrop and subcrop float, select, chip, composite and channel samples collected from areas of visible surface mineralization. Since visible mineralization was targeted, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution across the project. Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. Samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L™. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.
Jaguar inserted six blanks and six duplicate samples as part of its QAQC program. Blank material performed satisfactorily, but two of the duplicates did not compare well. These samples will be reanalysed, but the QP considers the current preliminary disclosure suitable notwithstanding those discrepancies. The results disclosed in this news release are preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.
Selected significant results from the surface sampling with U grades greater than 100 ppm are presented in Table 1 below. The 100 ppm U reporting threshold used for Table 1 is an exploration reporting threshold selected by the Company and should not be interpreted as a cut-off grade, economic threshold, or indication of mineral resources or mineral reserves. A full tabulation of the sample coordinates, sample types and assay results is reported in Appendix 1.
Table 1 Preliminary significant results from surface sampling (U greater than 100 ppm) – not final
|
Sample ID
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (ppm)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
Sample ID
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (ppm)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
4243
|
11
|
2680
|
107
|
27
|
4304
|
18
|
8080
|
654
|
296
|
4245
|
106
|
3360
|
1325
|
43
|
4306
|
13
|
3320
|
1165
|
353
|
4246
|
43
|
8160
|
2090
|
45
|
4308
|
9
|
3680
|
1915
|
1400
|
4247
|
95
|
23000
|
155
|
45
|
4309
|
62
|
4740
|
2880
|
154
|
4248
|
13
|
16850
|
104
|
38
|
4312
|
11
|
2300
|
309
|
167
|
4252
|
15
|
730
|
112
|
50
|
4313
|
25
|
10250
|
889
|
147
|
4255
|
11
|
8020
|
275
|
147
|
4319
|
210
|
13950
|
>25000
|
12700
|
4257
|
64
|
>25000
|
272
|
109
|
4321
|
<5
|
80
|
163
|
84
|
4274
|
14
|
4180
|
2230
|
455
|
4324
|
7
|
1310
|
242
|
314
|
4275
|
14
|
2750
|
201
|
146
|
4332
|
6
|
7930
|
529
|
271
|
4276
|
16
|
6920
|
303
|
126
|
4334
|
38
|
16400
|
141
|
51
|
4277
|
31
|
2940
|
8970
|
2000
|
4335
|
62
|
>25000
|
139
|
54
|
4278
|
32
|
12350
|
5470
|
3880
|
4336
|
18
|
17500
|
168
|
102
|
4284
|
708
|
14600
|
4210
|
2780
|
4337
|
372
|
14350
|
102
|
377
|
4285
|
68
|
18100
|
153
|
373
|
4340
|
635
|
1570
|
1685
|
1005
|
4290
|
79
|
8390
|
22700
|
9010
|
4344
|
<5
|
>25000
|
123
|
45
|
4291
|
105
|
2720
|
20700
|
7070
|
4348
|
13
|
>25000
|
202
|
38
|
4292
|
45
|
1710
|
20500
|
7200
|
4358
|
12
|
>25000
|
161
|
59
|
4293
|
17
|
2290
|
8400
|
3650
|
4361
|
19
|
20000
|
279
|
58
|
4294
|
12
|
3050
|
552
|
1055
|
4363
|
31
|
9980
|
134
|
53
|
4295
|
5
|
2470
|
117
|
735
|
4387
|
77
|
170
|
241
|
33
|
4296
|
133
|
20400
|
14350
|
7270
|
4399
|
205
|
13550
|
725
|
150
|
4297
|
212
|
4170
|
15250
|
5330
|
4401
|
15
|
11600
|
110
|
49
|
4298
|
85
|
2280
|
18300
|
7840
|
4402
|
23
|
10550
|
102
|
49
|
4299
|
5
|
770
|
165
|
366
|
4405
|
38
|
>25000
|
320
|
51
|
4300
|
6
|
940
|
116
|
152
|
4408
|
21
|
>25000
|
241
|
90
|
4301
|
8
|
750
|
170
|
73
|
4411
|
<5
|
750
|
263
|
45
|
4302
|
25
|
12400
|
836
|
324
|
4414
|
<5
|
980
|
234
|
38
|
4303
|
9
|
1940
|
557
|
78
|
4421
|
36
|
19350
|
106
|
64
Notes:
- ppm = g/t
- 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
- Values reported as '>25,000 ppm' exceed the upper detection limit and are subject to over-limit reanalysis; final values may differ.
Over-limit samples for uranium and copper (indicated >25000) are to be re-analysed by ALS using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b™) and will be reported once they become available.
Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Reported sample results should be considered preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, or economic significance of mineralization.
Data Verification
The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples, pending over-limit reanalysis for certain uranium and copper results, and pending follow-up review of duplicate samples that did not compare well.
A District with Documented Historical Production
The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability.
The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.
Management Commentary
"The visible mineralization we observed in outcrop and in the historic mine dumps is generally consistent with descriptions in historical records that first drew us to Huemul, and the potential 4-kilometre copper trend at Uryco adds district-scale uranium and copper potential to the asset. We look forward to receiving further assay results to validate these observations as we plan our next phase of work, including a targeted drill program to further understand and potentially expand the Huemul project." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note
The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are exploration results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.
Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.
About Jaguar Uranium
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and results of assay data; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the completion of over-limit reanalysis and any duplicate-sample follow-up without material adverse changes to the preliminary interpretation; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the receipt of assay results consistent with expectations; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that assay results or over-limit reanalysis results do not confirm preliminary observations; risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
APPENDIX 1: Tabulation of preliminary sample assay results
|
Sample ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Sample Type
|
Channel
|
Channel
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (ppm)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
4226
|
2440636
|
6042968
|
Outcrop Chip
|
<5
|
20
|
3
|
60
|
4227
|
2440703
|
6042691
|
Subcrop Channel
|
160
|
250
|
<5
|
20
|
1
|
72
|
4228
|
2440703
|
6042691
|
Subcrop Channel
|
80
|
250
|
<5
|
30
|
1
|
177
|
4229
|
2440718
|
6042793
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
<5
|
<20
|
3
|
87
|
4230
|
2439837
|
6043204
|
Outcrop Channel
|
140
|
250
|
<5
|
<20
|
2
|
10
|
4231
|
2439756
|
6042929
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
0
|
<5
|
<20
|
1
|
48
|
4232
|
2440192
|
6043308
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<20
|
4
|
14
|
4233
|
2440183
|
6042783
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
270
|
<5
|
<20
|
1
|
35
|
4234
|
2440176
|
6042580
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
260
|
<5
|
20
|
2
|
36
|
4235
|
2440428
|
6042411
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<20
|
2
|
38
|
4236
|
2440446
|
6042469
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
280
|
<5
|
<20
|
1
|
24
|
4237
|
2440493
|
6042537
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<20
|
1
|
61
|
4238
|
2440436
|
6042855
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<20
|
2
|
50
|
4239
|
2440759
|
6042423
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
270
|
<5
|
30
|
1
|
163
|
4240
|
2440656
|
6042568
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
20
|
2
|
43
|
4241
|
2440743
|
6042595
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
270
|
<5
|
30
|
1
|
183
|
4242
|
2440196
|
6041287
|
Mine Dump
|
19
|
1350
|
86
|
29
|
4243
|
2440196
|
6041287
|
Mine Dump
|
11
|
2680
|
107
|
27
|
4244
|
2440210
|
6041262
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
280
|
<5
|
1220
|
58
|
40
|
4245
|
2440205
|
6041268
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
15
|
106
|
3360
|
1325
|
43
|
4246
|
2440228
|
6041289
|
Mine Dump
|
43
|
8160
|
2090
|
45
|
4247
|
2440310
|
6041673
|
Subcrop Composite
|
95
|
23000
|
155
|
45
|
4248
|
2440323
|
6041677
|
Mine Dump
|
13
|
16850
|
104
|
38
|
4249
|
2440247
|
6041822
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
90
|
4
|
83
|
4250
|
2440244
|
6041754
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
40
|
2
|
54
|
4251
|
2440179
|
6041612
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
50
|
3
|
87
|
4252
|
2440208
|
6041110
|
Mine Dump
|
15
|
730
|
112
|
50
|
4253
|
2440247
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
20
|
4
|
36
|
4254
|
2440247
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
280
|
<5
|
20
|
7
|
75
|
4255
|
2440240
|
6041074
|
Outcrop Channel
|
60
|
270
|
11
|
8020
|
275
|
147
|
4257
|
2440240
|
6041074
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
270
|
64
|
>25000
|
272
|
109
|
4259
|
2440226
|
6041078
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
300
|
<5
|
90
|
16
|
66
|
4260
|
2440226
|
6041078
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
300
|
<5
|
90
|
9
|
48
|
4261
|
2440233
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
300
|
<5
|
280
|
31
|
33
|
4262
|
2440214
|
6041079
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
50
|
6
|
82
|
4263
|
2440214
|
6041079
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
280
|
<5
|
60
|
8
|
57
|
4264
|
2440202
|
6041075
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
20
|
12
|
49
|
4265
|
2440202
|
6041075
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
280
|
<5
|
140
|
6
|
31
|
4266
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
90
|
280
|
5
|
1400
|
65
|
41
|
4267
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
50
|
270
|
<5
|
130
|
5
|
104
|
4268
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
270
|
<5
|
50
|
4
|
41
|
4269
|
2440104
|
6041042
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
20
|
3
|
56
|
4270
|
2440073
|
6040983
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
20
|
3
|
67
|
4271
|
2440107
|
6040952
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
20
|
2
|
52
|
4272
|
2439953
|
6040953
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
<5
|
<20
|
5
|
28
|
4273
|
2439991
|
6040998
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<20
|
5
|
47
|
4274
|
2440019
|
6040663
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
14
|
4180
|
2230
|
455
|
4275
|
2440032
|
6040624
|
Mine Dump
|
180
|
14
|
2750
|
201
|
146
|
4276
|
2439981
|
6040684
|
Mine Dump
|
170
|
16
|
6920
|
303
|
126
|
4277
|
2439977
|
6040682
|
Mine Dump
|
31
|
2940
|
8970
|
2000
|
4278
|
2439970
|
6040697
|
Mine Dump
|
32
|
12350
|
5470
|
3880
|
4279
|
2440041
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
100
|
57
|
66
|
4280
|
2440059
|
6040708
|
Outcrop Channel
|
230
|
30
|
<5
|
580
|
45
|
124
|
4281
|
2440061
|
6040715
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
30
|
17
|
8200
|
43
|
99
|
4282
|
2440060
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
28
|
11450
|
45
|
111
|
4283
|
2440063
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
30
|
8150
|
74
|
418
|
4284
|
2440064
|
6040722
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
708
|
14600
|
4210
|
2780
|
4285
|
2440062
|
6040724
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
68
|
18100
|
153
|
373
|
4288
|
2440062
|
6040720
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
33
|
6860
|
55
|
114
|
4289
|
2440062
|
6040726
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
24
|
9250
|
91
|
117
|
4290
|
2440061
|
6040729
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
79
|
8390
|
22700
|
9010
|
4291
|
2440061
|
6040730
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
105
|
2720
|
20700
|
7070
|
4292
|
2440060
|
6040732
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
45
|
1710
|
20500
|
7200
|
4293
|
2440061
|
6040735
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
17
|
2290
|
8400
|
3650
|
4294
|
2440063
|
6040735
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
12
|
3050
|
552
|
1055
|
4295
|
2440063
|
6040739
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
5
|
2470
|
117
|
735
|
4296
|
2440061
|
6040742
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
133
|
20400
|
14350
|
7270
|
4297
|
2440062
|
6040744
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
212
|
4170
|
15250
|
5330
|
4298
|
2440066
|
6040748
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
90
|
85
|
2280
|
18300
|
7840
|
4299
|
2440086
|
6040746
|
Subcrop Composite
|
5
|
770
|
165
|
366
|
4300
|
2439969
|
6040765
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
90
|
6
|
940
|
116
|
152
|
4301
|
2440149
|
6040367
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
60
|
8
|
750
|
170
|
73
|
4302
|
2440127
|
6040380
|
Not recorded
|
25
|
12400
|
836
|
324
|
4303
|
2440105
|
6040400
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
60
|
9
|
1940
|
557
|
78
|
4304
|
2440089
|
6040433
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
18
|
8080
|
654
|
296
|
4305
|
2440067
|
6040431
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
<5
|
320
|
57
|
104
|
4306
|
2440050
|
6040415
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
13
|
3320
|
1165
|
353
|
4307
|
2440048
|
6040411
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
5
|
380
|
63
|
103
|
4308
|
2440026
|
6040427
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
130
|
9
|
3680
|
1915
|
1400
|
4309
|
2440102
|
6040525
|
Mine Dump
|
62
|
4740
|
2880
|
154
|
4310
|
2440059
|
6040485
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
120
|
<5
|
340
|
65
|
86
|
4311
|
2440049
|
6040444
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
290
|
<5
|
570
|
53
|
66
|
4312
|
2440006
|
6040439
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
11
|
2300
|
309
|
167
|
4313
|
2440015
|
6040444
|
Mine Dump
|
25
|
10250
|
889
|
147
|
4314
|
2440023
|
6040479
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
110
|
<5
|
110
|
22
|
62
|
4315
|
2440039
|
6040509
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
170
|
<5
|
580
|
93
|
74
|
4318
|
2440079
|
6040521
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
150
|
<5
|
250
|
27
|
86
|
4319
|
2440065
|
6040738
|
Outcrop Composite
|
210
|
13950
|
>25000
|
12700
|
4320
|
2440241
|
6040636
|
Subcrop Composite
|
<5
|
80
|
93
|
68
|
4321
|
2440293
|
6040594
|
Outcrop Channel
|
280
|
90
|
<5
|
80
|
163
|
84
|
4322
|
2440203
|
6040235
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
390
|
18
|
40
|
4323
|
2439940
|
6040265
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
80
|
9
|
48
|
4324
|
2440102
|
6040482
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
200
|
7
|
1310
|
242
|
314
|
4325
|
2440050
|
6039769
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
20800
|
45
|
48
|
4326
|
2445263
|
6035159
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
60
|
4
|
39
|
4327
|
2445270
|
6035090
|
Outcrop Composite
|
26.0
|
260
|
32
|
98
|
4328
|
2445247
|
6035007
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
>25000
|
52
|
75
|
4329
|
2445250
|
6035005
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
490
|
11
|
45
|
4330
|
2448707
|
6035962
|
Outcrop Composite
|
35
|
4490
|
54
|
47
|
4331
|
2448711
|
6035963
|
Outcrop Composite
|
17
|
1400
|
37
|
36
|
4332
|
2444003
|
6037410
|
Mine Dump
|
6
|
7930
|
529
|
271
|
4333
|
2444000
|
6037374
|
Outcrop Composite
|
15
|
20200
|
52
|
38
|
4334
|
2449818
|
6037854
|
Outcrop Select
|
38
|
16400
|
141
|
51
|
4335
|
2449740
|
6037990
|
Outcrop Composite
|
62
|
>25000
|
139
|
54
|
4336
|
2449690
|
6038031
|
Mine Dump
|
18
|
17500
|
168
|
102
|
4337
|
2448998
|
6038428
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
270
|
372
|
14350
|
102
|
377
|
4338
|
2449015
|
6038412
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
7
|
7590
|
6
|
46
|
4339
|
2444807
|
6036267
|
Float Select
|
<5
|
70
|
6
|
33
|
4340
|
2444815
|
6036263
|
Subcrop Select
|
635
|
1570
|
1685
|
1005
|
4341
|
2445076
|
6036272
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
14600
|
62
|
35
|
4342
|
2445080
|
6036264
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
180
|
<5
|
3100
|
30
|
74
|
4343
|
2445083
|
6036264
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
130
|
4
|
35
|
4344
|
2445090
|
6036269
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
<5
|
>25000
|
123
|
45
|
4346
|
2445181
|
6036252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
4330
|
4
|
41
|
4347
|
2445249
|
6036248
|
Subcrop Channel
|
200
|
240
|
<5
|
11750
|
3
|
29
|
4348
|
2446002
|
6036256
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
13
|
>25000
|
202
|
38
|
4350
|
2445961
|
6036251
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
10500
|
39
|
33
|
4351
|
2445917
|
6036262
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
110
|
<5
|
9760
|
22
|
32
|
4352
|
2445852
|
6036280
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
7220
|
6
|
41
|
4353
|
2445726
|
6036259
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
1390
|
31
|
101
|
4354
|
2445723
|
6036260
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
3620
|
10
|
32
|
4355
|
2445720
|
6036263
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
180
|
<5
|
5330
|
7
|
33
|
4356
|
2445523
|
6036252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
130
|
240
|
<5
|
3830
|
3
|
25
|
4357
|
2445445
|
6036254
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
7340
|
4
|
27
|
4358
|
2445458
|
6036301
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
180
|
12
|
>25000
|
161
|
59
|
4359
|
2446453
|
6036262
|
Outcrop Composite
|
10
|
>25000
|
79
|
46
|
4360
|
2446565
|
6036305
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
180
|
9
|
9260
|
58
|
43
|
4361
|
2446544
|
6036304
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
180
|
19
|
20000
|
279
|
58
|
4362
|
2446519
|
6036288
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
7
|
15950
|
78
|
35
|
4363
|
2446349
|
6036247
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
120
|
31
|
9980
|
134
|
53
|
4364
|
2446311
|
6036238
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
5070
|
18
|
29
|
4365
|
2446201
|
6036261
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
<5
|
>25000
|
22
|
111
|
4366
|
2447091
|
6036238
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
>25000
|
27
|
46
|
4367
|
2447078
|
6036240
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
8310
|
25
|
47
|
4368
|
2446759
|
6036239
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
6010
|
6
|
25
|
4369
|
2446639
|
6036267
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
8360
|
18
|
32
|
4370
|
2446798
|
6036260
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
460
|
23
|
100
|
4371
|
2447195
|
6036214
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
1610
|
6
|
35
|
4372
|
2447903
|
6035889
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
120
|
<5
|
23500
|
24
|
86
|
4373
|
2447824
|
6035915
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
3390
|
4
|
48
|
4374
|
2448267
|
6035877
|
Subcrop Select
|
5
|
22000
|
63
|
50
|
4375
|
2448287
|
6035870
|
Subcrop Select
|
5
|
>25000
|
60
|
43
|
4378
|
2446352
|
6035774
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
50
|
<5
|
5590
|
30
|
56
|
4379
|
2446347
|
6035763
|
Outcrop Channel
|
30
|
<5
|
4660
|
5
|
47
|
4380
|
2446126
|
6035620
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
5930
|
22
|
46
|
4381
|
2446032
|
6035350
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
40
|
30
|
31
|
4382
|
2446146
|
6035400
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
40
|
<5
|
380
|
19
|
54
|
4383
|
2445480
|
6035148
|
Outcrop Composite
|
105
|
13250
|
60
|
112
|
4384
|
2445490
|
6035156
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
23700
|
9
|
44
|
4385
|
2445774
|
6035357
|
Outcrop Composite
|
24
|
2170
|
59
|
94
|
4386
|
2445770
|
6035347
|
Float Select
|
8
|
5690
|
62
|
42
|
4387
|
2445772
|
6035252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
60
|
240
|
77
|
170
|
241
|
33
|
4388
|
2445567
|
6034864
|
Outcrop Composite
|
13
|
650
|
36
|
67
|
4389
|
2445522
|
6034904
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
20
|
<5
|
70
|
33
|
47
|
4390
|
2445517
|
6034897
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
10
|
<5
|
30
|
25
|
46
|
4391
|
2447591
|
6036155
|
Subcrop Composite
|
7
|
2130
|
45
|
34
|
4392
|
2448224
|
6035655
|
Float Select
|
<5
|
960
|
5
|
29
|
4393
|
2448187
|
6035678
|
Subcrop Select
|
<5
|
810
|
8
|
38
|
4394
|
2448134
|
6035690
|
Float Select
|
39
|
4230
|
36
|
65
|
4395
|
2448135
|
6035316
|
Outcrop Select
|
26
|
5690
|
66
|
28
|
4396
|
2444590
|
6036319
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
62
|
15900
|
55
|
82
|
4397
|
2444667
|
6036313
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
180
|
<5
|
7010
|
22
|
29
|
4398
|
2444716
|
6036295
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
<5
|
8800
|
18
|
40
|
4399
|
2444580
|
6036321
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
205
|
13550
|
725
|
150
|
4400
|
2450109
|
6037912
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
140
|
10
|
20500
|
94
|
30
|
4401
|
2449781
|
6037862
|
Outcrop Select
|
15
|
11600
|
110
|
49
|
4402
|
2449771
|
6037840
|
Outcrop Select
|
23
|
10550
|
102
|
49
|
4403
|
2449827
|
6037945
|
Float Select
|
27
|
>25000
|
78
|
48
|
4404
|
2449782
|
6037967
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
9
|
19200
|
98
|
45
|
4405
|
2449780
|
6037962
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
150
|
38
|
>25000
|
320
|
51
|
4408
|
2449651
|
6038044
|
Outcrop Composite
|
21
|
>25000
|
241
|
90
|
4409
|
2449667
|
6038061
|
Float Select
|
5
|
17750
|
48
|
64
|
4410
|
2446412
|
6034546
|
Outcrop Select
|
<5
|
1290
|
59
|
37
|
4411
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
200
|
<5
|
750
|
263
|
45
|
4412
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
200
|
<5
|
150
|
98
|
37
|
4413
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Select
|
<5
|
210
|
14
|
40
|
4414
|
2445908
|
6034400
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
310
|
<5
|
980
|
234
|
38
|
4415
|
2445908
|
6034399
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
310
|
<5
|
50
|
20
|
51
|
4416
|
2445785
|
6034305
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
90
|
<5
|
70
|
24
|
54
|
4417
|
2445791
|
6034307
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
0
|
<5
|
60
|
12
|
32
|
4418
|
2445204
|
6034412
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
160
|
<5
|
3930
|
4
|
57
|
4419
|
2445209
|
6034419
|
Outcrop Channel
|
140
|
0
|
<5
|
690
|
5
|
28
|
4420
|
2445117
|
6034346
|
Subcrop Composite
|
<5
|
3670
|
1
|
52
|
4421
|
2445091
|
6034329
|
Float Select
|
36
|
19350
|
106
|
64
|
4422
|
2445090
|
6034328
|
Subcrop Channel
|
100
|
30
|
<5
|
1350
|
2
|
31
|
4423
|
2447696
|
6041535
|
Outcrop Composite
|
17
|
>25000
|
26
|
64
|
4424
|
2447729
|
6041426
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
>25000
|
12
|
56
|
4425
|
2444862
|
6043361
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
22000
|
4
|
40
Notes:
- Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924)
- ppm = g/t
- 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
- ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L™", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements.
- "<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection.
SOURCE Jaguar Uranium
For more information, contact: Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1-416-648-4065
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