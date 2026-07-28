Jaguar Uranium Launches U.S. Government Strategy with Manifest Industries and Adds General Charles Flynn as Advisor

General Charles Flynn is a retired U.S. Army General with a proven track record in strategic leadership, Army modernization, and advancing U.S. national security interests through government-private sector collaboration.

The U.S. Government is mobilizing over $30 billion to secure critical mineral supply chains in partnership with the private sector. 1

WASHINGTON and TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JAGU) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Manifest Industries ("Manifest") as its strategic advisor for U.S. Government relations, and that General Charles Flynn (U.S. Army, Ret.) has been appointed as an Advisor to the Company.

The engagement marks a step in Jaguar's strategy to engage with U.S. Government stakeholders regarding the Company's uranium exploration projects and their potential relevance to future allied critical mineral supply chains. Under the agreement, Manifest will assist Jaguar in identifying and engaging with U.S. Government agencies, departments, and Armed Services supply and logistics entities relevant to the Company's objectives.

Jaguar's exploration portfolio is focused on uranium projects in Argentina and Colombia that management believes may be relevant to future uranium development opportunities independent of certain foreign-controlled supply chains.2

Jaguar's South American footprint places the Company squarely within the United States' strategic plan to develop and secure critical mineral supply from friendly nations.3 Allied-country supply has become a central pillar of U.S. critical minerals policy.4

With projects in Argentina and Colombia, Jaguar operates in two Western Hemisphere jurisdictions aligned with this strategy. Argentina has emerged as one of the United States' closest critical minerals partners in the region, while Colombia holds significant underexplored critical mineral potential and is actively opening strategic mining areas to new development.5

The goal of the engagement is designed to establish Jaguar as a trusted strategic partner whose projects are recognized as important to U.S. critical mineral and national security priorities.

"Reducing reliance on non-allied critical mineral supply chains is an important strategic objective. Partnering with Manifest and welcoming General Flynn as an Advisor gives Jaguar access to relationships and perspective that may help the Company communicate its exploration-stage strategy in Washington. This is an early step in what we intend to be a long-term strategic partnership," said Steven Gold, President & CEO of Jaguar Uranium Corp.

"Critical minerals are a cornerstone of national security, and uranium sits at the center of America's energy and defense resilience. I look forward to advising Jaguar as it evaluates how its exploration projects fit within broader strategic objectives," said General Charles Flynn (U.S. Army, Ret.).

About General Charles Flynn

General Charles Flynn is a retired U.S. Army officer with extensive leadership experience spanning tactical, operational, and strategic levels. Throughout his career, he held key command positions and developed deep expertise in the Indo-Pacific, advancing U.S. strategic interests, strengthening alliances, and enhancing regional security. He is recognized for his executive leadership, strategic risk analysis, technical integration, and data-driven decision-making. General Flynn has also contributed significantly to Army modernization, joint and multinational readiness, and the development of innovative national-security capabilities. Since retiring from military service, he has continued to support national-security initiatives by connecting government priorities with private-sector expertise and investment. His leadership is defined by mission focus, collaboration, mentorship, and a commitment to building high-performing teams.

About Manifest Industries

Manifest Industries is a family office and national security solutions platform with operations in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm works with government, private capital, and industry partners to advance strategic projects across critical minerals, energy, defense technology, and industrial infrastructure. Manifest provides strategic advisory, capital formation support, public-private partnership development, and market-entry guidance for companies aligned with U.S. and allied economic and national security priorities. Through its operating network and project consortium, the firm helps de-risk complex initiatives, accelerate domestic and allied production capacity, and strengthen resilient supply chains. Manifest Industries is focused on rebuilding the industrial and economic capabilities required to support long-term American and allied national security.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the engagement with Manifest Industries, the role of General Flynn as Advisor, the Company's strategy for engaging with U.S. Government stakeholders, the potential relevance of the Company's projects to U.S. and allied critical mineral supply chains, potential financing opportunities, government support programs, public-private collaboration opportunities and the potential advancement of the Company's exploration projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions regarding government policy priorities, the availability of relevant programs, the Company's ability to engage with stakeholders, the prospective nature of the Company's projects, future exploration results, technical studies, permitting, financing, regulatory approvals and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the engagement will not result in government recognition, financing, support, procurement opportunities, project advancement or other commercial benefits; that the Company's projects may not be advanced to development or production; and that the Company has not established any current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

_____________________________________ 1 https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial 2 The Company's projects do not currently have any mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there can be no assurance that they will be advanced to development, production or supply. 3 https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial 4 https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/2026-critical-minerals-ministerial 5 https://ar.usembassy.gov/u-s-and-argentina-launch-strategic-framework-to-strengthen-critical-minerals-supply-chains/

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium Corp.

ContactSteven Gold, President & CEO, Jaguar Uranium Corp., [email protected] | 416-648-4065 | www.jaguaruranium.com