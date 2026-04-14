Jaguar Uranium Initiates Exploration Plan at Huemul Project; Argentina's Historic Critical Metals Mining District

130,000 tonnes processed over 20 years with historic head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper, and 0.11% vanadium highlight the polymetallic nature of the district.

27,000 Ha, district-scale exploration property in mining-friendly Mendoza Province, formerly a producing mine for twenty years

U.S. Critical Minerals Policy - Uranium, copper & vanadium key to U.S.-Argentina Framework Instrument for Securing Critical Minerals Supply Agreement

Uranium, copper & vanadium key to U.S.-Argentina Framework Instrument for Securing Critical Minerals Supply Agreement U.S. Financing Access: Potential to secure various U.S. Government funding sources including Department of War, State, Energy, Commerce and other trade-related programs, subject to eligibility, application and approval requirements.

Potential to secure various U.S. Government funding sources including Department of War, State, Energy, Commerce and other trade-related programs, subject to eligibility, application and approval requirements. Exploration activity is expected to commence following submission and acceptance of the environmental baseline study, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approval.

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announces the formal initiation of its initial exploration plan at the Huemul Project -- a 27,700-hectare uranium-copper-vanadium district in Mendoza Province, Argentina, centered on Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine. This comes against a backdrop of two recent landmark developments that directly validate Jaguar's position: the U.S.–Argentina Framework Instrument for Securing Critical Minerals Supply -- signed February 4, 2026 at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, and Jaguar's own Collaboration Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza, signed March 4, 2026 (the "Collaboration Agreement"), establishing formal government-to-company cooperation across the Company's Mendoza properties.

The Huemul Project is a 27,000 Ha district-scale, exploration and former operating property in the mining-friendly Malargue area in the Province of Mendoza. The project is anchored by the historic Huemul mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by Argentina's Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA), with approximately 130,000 tonnes of ore processed at the Malargue plant. Historic head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper, and 0.11% vanadium highlight the polymetallic nature of the district.1

The project hosts uranium-vanadium-copper mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting and is a globally recognized model associated with substantial uranium endowment, alongside multiple additional exploration prospects across the claim package that have never been tested with modern methods.

POSITIONED AT THE CENTER OF U.S. CRITICAL METALS SUPPLY STRATEGY

Management believes the brownfield nature of the Huemul project and its overall advanced nature given the historical production at the mine fits well within the scope of potential U.S. funding options given the asset has historically been in production, and it is believed that production ceased in the mid-1970s due partially due to low uranium prices, rather than for geological or metallurgical reasons.2 On February 4, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened the first-ever U.S. Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, D.C. At that meeting, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno signed the "Framework Instrument for Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals"3. The agreement establishes a framework intended to facilitate cooperation and support for qualifying Argentine critical minerals projects, including the potential ability to apply for financing through institutions such as EXIM Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), subject to applicable eligibility criteria, due diligence, and approval processes.4

Jaguar's Huemul Project hosts three priority metals within a single district (uranium, copper and vanadium) which the Company feels is precisely the type of project the framework was designed to advance with a clear path to modern exploration. The Company aims to submit an Environmental Baseline Study in the next month which would then lead to exploration activity beginning thereafter.

TWO-PHASE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Jaguar has designed a multi-phase initial exploration program to systematically advance the Huemul Project, following completion of the baseline study submission.

Phase I -- Data Verification & Geological Model: Rigorous check sampling and systematic review of all historic trench data from previous operators; desktop geological model compilation to establish an accurate baseline for modern resource estimation.

Phase II -- District-Scale Prospecting: Surficial mapping and prospecting across the full claim package to confirm and delineate the extent of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization, guided by Phase I results and the geological model.

MENDOZA GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP: A FORMAL OPERATING ADVANTAGE

On March 4, 2026, Jaguar announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary had entered into the Collaboration Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza -- the government body with direct regulatory authority over exploration and mining activity in the province where the Huemul Project is located.

The Collaboration Agreement establishes a formal framework for ongoing cooperation between the Ministry and the Company covering: technical and professional assistance in geological, environmental, legal, engineering, economic and financial studies; structured information exchange; training and professional development; and coordination of environmental, social and community practices associated with mining activity. The Collaboration Agreement has an initial one-year term, renewable by mutual consent.5

Feb 4, 2026

U.S.–Argentina Critical Minerals Framework Signed Secretary Rubio's Critical Minerals Ministerial, Washington D.C. Uranium,

copper and vanadium named as priority supply chain targets. EXIM Bank and

DFC financing pathways opened for qualifying projects.



Mar 4, 2026

Mendoza Ministry Collaboration Agreement Signed Jaguar's wholly-owned subsidiary enters formal framework with the Ministry of

Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza -- covering geological,

environmental, legal, and community cooperation across all Mendoza

properties.



May 2026

Baseline Environmental Study Submission -- UPCOMING Key regulatory milestone that is expected, subject to regulatory review and

approval, to unlock near-term field activity, surface sampling, and drilling at the

Huemul Project. Targeted for early May 2026.





_____________________________ 1 These historical production figures represent historical operating information. They do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under SEC Regulation S‑K Subpart 1300, have not been verified by a Qualified Person as defined under SEC rules, and should not be relied upon as indicative of current mineralization or future economic results. 2 There can be no assurance that any such funding or support will be available or obtained. 3 https://ar.usembassy.gov/u-s-and-argentina-launch-strategic-framework-to-strengthen-critical-minerals-supply-chains/ 4 https://www.shale24.com/en/mining/argentina-and-us-sign-strategic-critical-minerals-agreement-n480#:~:text=The%20ministerial%20meeting%20brought%20together,Latin%20America%2C%20emphasizing%20sustainable%20production. 5 The Collaboration Agreement does not provide permits or authorizations for exploration or mining activities, which remain subject to applicable laws, regulations and regulatory approvals.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Colombia and Argentina. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "may", "could", "should" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, timing and results of the Company's planned exploration activities at the Huemul Project; the submission, review and acceptance of environmental baseline studies and the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the historical significance and exploration potential of the Huemul Project and surrounding district; the applicability and potential benefits of the U.S.–Argentina Framework Instrument for Securing Critical Minerals Supply; the Company's ability to pursue or obtain financing or other support from U.S. or other governmental or multilateral agencies; the anticipated phases and objectives of the Company's exploration programs; and the expected benefits of the collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions including, but not limited to: the availability and quality of historical data; the outcome of environmental and regulatory review processes; the availability of qualified personnel, contractors and equipment; access to exploration sites; political, legal and regulatory conditions in Argentina and the United States; market conditions and commodity prices; and the availability of financing on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or failures in obtaining required permits or approvals; the risk that exploration results may not confirm historical information or expectations regarding mineralization; uncertainties related to interpretation of geological data; operational and logistical challenges; changes in laws, regulations or government policies; social or community-related issues; currency fluctuations; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292006), as amended, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium

For further information, please contact: Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Uranium Corp., Telephone: +1-416-648-4065, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.jaguaruranium.com.