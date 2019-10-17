Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) today announced operating results for its operating gold mines, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil for the third quarter ("Q3 2019") and year-to-date ended September 30, 2019. Financial results for Q3 2019 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before November 14, 2019. All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Q3 2019 Operating Highlights

Vern Baker, CEO, commented, "Our operating mines are showing steady improvement as shown by the on-going increases in performance since the first quarter of the year. At Jaguar, our first goal is to safely strengthen our two operations into sustainable consistent mines. The third quarter of 2019 was a strong step toward this goal, and as a result, we experienced our best production quarter of the year for ounces produced, meters developed, and tonnage milled".

Consolidated gold production of 19,324 ounces compared to 20,320 ounces in Q3 2018 (-5%), and is up 5% from our Q2 production, and is up 18% from Q1 production levels,

Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") produced 11,044 ounces in line compared with the same period of 2018,

("Pilar") produced 11,044 ounces in line compared with the same period of 2018, Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") produced of 8,280 ounces compared to 9,252 ounces in Q3 2018 (-11%)

("Turmalina") produced of 8,280 ounces compared to 9,252 ounces in Q3 2018 (-11%) Development metres increased to 2,526 total up from 2,089 in Q3 2018 (+21%); and up from 1,496 in Q1 2019 (+69%)

Vern continued: "Tonnes were at recent highs for both mines, reflecting the ability to handle increases in both development and ore quantities. Head grades continued well below mine reserve grades. At Pilar, grades remained close to reserve. At Turmalina, the grade was well below reserve levels as the sequence of stoping blocks was limited to lower grade portions of the mine, and dilution induced by prior development and stoping sequences continued plaguing the mine in July and August. September saw strong improvement in Turmalina´s dilution indicators, as dilution was at the lowest level of the year. The team at Turmalina continues the development of new panels that will allow access to a stoping sequence more representative of mineral reserve grades. The completion of our financing in July, allowed us to achieve the highest levels of development metres and ore tonnages this year".

"In the third quarter of 2019, the team at Pilar moved forward in their mine plan to grow the production rate to 50,000 ounces per year by fiscal year end. The on-going trend of improving operations at Pilar reflects on the strong team developed there over the last two years. At Turmalina, we continue building a strong team that is showing significant progress on their plan to also reach a production rate of 50,000 ounces per year. Development rates have increased significantly, and ore tonnages have also begun to approach targeted levels. We expect continued improvement at Turmalina over the next three quarters as accessed mineral reserves increase and mine typical grades are available within the stoping sequence now under development".

Mr. Baker added, "The Jaguar teams have done an excellent job of adapting to recent management changes, the deployment of a major financing, and a challenging situation within the orebodies. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the team will be focused on executing the plan to safely achieve our targeted production rate, and to prepare our company to take advantage of excellent position in the Iron Quadrangle of Brazil".

Third Quarter and FY 2019 Operating Results

Quarterly Summary Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 94,000 114,000 - 208,000 88,000 87,000 - 175,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.05 3.50 - 3.30 3.62 4.40 - 4.01 Recovery % 89.6% 86.3% - 87.8% 90.1% 89.6% - 89.8% Gold ounces















Produced (oz) 8,280 11,044 - 19,324 9,252 11,068 - 20,320 Sold (oz) 7,399 10,018 - 17,418 8,609 11,832 - 20,441 Development















Primary (m) 1,001 515 - 1,516 780 656 - 1,436 Secondary (m) 436 575 - 1010 558 169 - 727 Definition, infill, and

exploration drilling (m) 4,090 3,751 - 7,841 8,203 3,513 - 11,716

Annual Summary 2019 (YTD) 2018 (YTD) Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 235,000 318,000 - 553,000 247,000 262,000 12,000 521,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.47 3.43 - 3.45 3.55 4.18 2.55 3.85 Recovery % 89.9% 86.7% - 88.1% 90.6% 89.5% 89.5% 90.0% Gold ounces















Produced (oz) 23,628 30,426 - 54,054 25,517 31,616 870 58,004 Sold (oz) 23,405 29,432 - 52,837 24,632 31,381 894 56,908 Development















Primary (m) 2,357 1,630 - 3,987 2,167 1,615 - 3,782 Secondary (m) 1,087 1,254 - 2,341 951 800 - 1,751 Definition, infill, and

exploration drilling (m) 13,343 9,319 - 22,661 19,370 9,850 697 29,917

The table below summarizes the gradual improvements at our consolidated operations over the past 2019 quarters.

Quarterly Summary 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Tonnes milled (t) 161,000 184,000 208,000 553,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.59 3.48 3.30 3.45 Recovery % 87.7% 88.6% 87.8% 88.1% Gold ounces







Produced (oz) 16,364 18,366 19,324 54,054 Sold (oz) 16,821 18,598 17,418 52,837 Primary Development (m)







Turmalina 573 783 1,001 2,357 Pilar 588 527 515 1,630 Secondary Development (m)







Turmalina 321 330 436 1,087 Pilar 310 369 575 1,254

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by [Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee], who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699–1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

