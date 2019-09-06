Jaguar Mining Announces Change to the Board of Directors

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Kennedy to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Thomas Weng, Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Jeff to the Jaguar team. Jeff's financial expertise and experience in the capital markets sector will be an asset to our Board."

The Company also announced the acceptance of Mr. Edward Reeser's resignation as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. On behalf of the Board, "I would like to thank Mr. Reeser for his many contributions to Jaguar over the past 6 years and wish him success on his future endeavors." The appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Prior to joining the board, Mr. Jeff Kennedy served as the Managing Director Equity Capital Markets and Operations at Cormark Securities Inc. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Kennedy also served as the CFO of Cormark Securities Inc. where he was responsible for financial oversight, controls and governance of operations. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Professional Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and completed his Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012 and the Roça Grande Mine which has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

