Jacobian Fluency for Imaging Awarded #1 in KLAS for Speech-Recognition: Front-End Imaging for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Once again, radiologists rank FluencyTM for Imaging #1 for accuracy, reliability, efficiency and clinical trust. Building on these foundational values and end-to-end workflows, JacobianTM drives accelerated GenAI-powered innovation in radiology.

MUNICH and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- JacobianTM today announced that FluencyTM for Imaging has been awarded Best in KLAS 2026 for Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging for the fifth consecutive year (2022 to 2026) and the sixth #1 in KLAS award in this category since 2020.

FluencyTM for Imaging from JacobianTM has been awarded Best in KLAS 2026 for Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging for the fifth consecutive year.

The Best in KLAS Awards are based exclusively on direct client feedback and product evaluations over the last year, reflecting the preferences of leading radiologists and imaging organizations across the United States. These rankings signify to the healthcare IT industry the innovation, commitment and partnership that top vendors consistently deliver.

To be considered for the Best in KLAS ranking, a product must have feedback from a minimum of 15 unique healthcare organizations. This standard helps healthcare organizations identify mature solutions that have earned market trust with enterprise-grade deployments. With an overall score of 88.3 out of 100, Fluency for Imaging has further widened the gap between itself and the competition in the 2026 KLAS rankings.

"What sets Jacobian Fluency for Imaging apart is that it brings scalable AI innovation across proven reporting workflows without losing foundational values that are mission critical for us -- unparalleled speech accuracy, enterprise-level reliability and exceptional client responsiveness," said Dr Zahir Momin, VIP Imaging. "It's no wonder it continues to be the undisputed industry leader for so many years."

"We are truly grateful to our clients for their continued endorsement and trust in us. The Best in KLAS report is an invaluable resource for radiology decision-makers during this time of rapid innovation on the one hand and AI hype on the other," said Michael Finke, CEO of Jacobian. "To outperform the market year after year and consistently deliver value underscores our commitment to driving excellence and outcomes for our clients."

Committed to delivering meaningful AI innovation, Jacobian is the end-to-end, flexible platform that provides radiologists the choice of preferred workflows including #1 ranked speech understanding, ambient documentation, best practice and summarization. Designed to deliver needle-moving outcomes, Fluency for Imaging improves efficiency for 100% of users without compromising on quality. By reducing burnout and minimizing cognitive overload, Fluency for Imaging amplifies the best work done by radiologists.

About Jacobian

JacobianTM is a newly formed company born from the union of Smart Reporting and the FluencyTM for Imaging technology - two pioneers in diagnostic reporting technology. Built with significant investment and a singular focus on diagnostic reporting, Jacobian combines best-in-class speech recognition with advanced AI, structured reporting, and multilingual workflow automation. Its goal is to reduce cognitive load, improve consistency, and support physicians in delivering diagnostic excellence at scale. With over 80 million exams processed annually and a leadership team rooted in diagnostic practice and pioneering technology innovation, Jacobian is committed to responsible AI that amplifies physician expertise. www.jacobian.com

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com

Media Enquiries

For more information, media pack, or interview requests, please contact:

Thomas Doriath

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876859/Jacobian_Smart_Reporting_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Jacobian / Smart Reporting GmbH