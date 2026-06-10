Jacobian expands collaboration with SickKids to advance pediatric imaging

World's #1 children's hospital and #1 reporting platform share a goal to bring greater efficiency, quality, consistency and specialty-relevant insights to pediatric radiology

PITTSBURGH and MUNICH, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jacobian today announced the continuation and expansion of its longstanding collaboration with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, reflecting a shared commitment to driving better outcomes for children through improved pediatric radiology. This collaboration brings together the world's #1 children's hospital and the #1 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition, Front-End Imaging platform from 2022 to 2026.

Pediatric radiology is among the most demanding fields in medicine. Cross-sectional imaging volumes in pediatric radiology have grown more than 50%[1], even as the pediatric radiology workforce has shrunk[2]. Specialty-specific technology has also not kept pace with this demand.

Through their collaboration, the two organizations will work together to bring greater efficiency, quality, consistency and specialty-relevant insights to pediatric reporting workflows, while also reducing cognitive load on radiologists – all with the help of purpose-built AI innovation.

"At SickKids, we hold ourselves to the highest standard because the children we serve deserve nothing less and Jacobian supports that commitment," said Dr. Birgit Ertl-Wagner, Radiologist-in-Chief, SickKids. "With the reporting foundation firmly anchored, we are able to focus on more complex and meaningful challenges, which aligns with our goal at SickKids to advance Precision Child Health to diagnose faster, treat smarter and predict better. Ultimately, this is about helping to shape the future of pediatric radiology at SickKids so every child benefits from faster and more accurate diagnostic imaging."

One of the most persistent and under-addressed challenges in pediatric radiology is rare disease. Subtle and uncommon findings can be difficult to recognize without deep expertise and experience. To help address that gap, Jacobian will combine its trusted clinical knowledge-based architecture with SickKids' world-class pediatric radiology subspecialty expertise. Together, the two organizations plan to embed insights directly into the radiologist's workflow – surfacing context-specific guidelines and flagging subtle findings based on SickKids expertise and experience to ensure that what is rare doesn't go unseen.

"Pediatrics has been underserved by healthcare technology for too long. Working with SickKids gives us the clinical depth and expertise to change that," said Wieland Sommer, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Jacobian. "Together, we are building a future where no radiologist has to face a rare or complex pediatric finding alone. Our assistive technology works ambiently in tandem and in context, within preferred workflows."

See Fluency for Imaging in action at SIIM 2026, Booth 416 in Pittsburgh from June 10 to 12. Experience firsthand the platform trusted by over 10,000 radiologists worldwide in daily use.

About Jacobian:

Jacobian™ is the diagnostic imaging AI company built from the team and technology behind M*Modal Fluency for Imaging. Trusted by more than 250 healthcare organizations and consistently ranked #1 reporting platform, Jacobian is rooted in long-standing strategic partnerships. We are reimagining diagnostic imaging around a collaborative agentic AI platform that serves as the control plane, connecting systems, workflows, findings and insights. By eliminating the traditional tradeoff between efficiency and quality, Jacobian helps reduce cognitive burden and give radiologists more time to focus on medicine, not mechanics. Learn more at www.jacobian.com.

1. Trends in Pediatric Imaging From 1997 to 2024 in an Integrated Health Care Setting

2. Decline in U.S. Pediatric Radiology Workforce Revealed in Large Study of Private Insurance Claims

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SOURCE Jacobian