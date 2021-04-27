"These promotions represent a shift away from siloed departments into fully empowered engagement teams..." Tweet this

Sandra has a long background in branding, consulting and retail. Prior to Jackman, she led marketing and communications work with the brand consultancy Perennial, and has client-side experience at brands like Longo's and Roots. She is a trusted advisor to C-suite executives and a catalyst for growth.

"I'm honored to be named President of Jackman," Duff said. "We have an incredible team of smart, talented people who can enable our partners to achieve great outcomes. My role as a leader is to unleash the power of our teams even further, by giving them the mentorship and tools they need and empowering them to do their best work. I think the measure of a good leader is often their ability to align everyone on the course ahead and then get out of the way."

The firm also announced a number of additional promotions that will round out the new management team, which is part of a restructuring designed to foster closer collaboration across disciplines. Stefan Read has been promoted to SVP Engagement Advisory & Strategy Practice Lead; Mladen Svigir has been promoted to SVP Engagement Advisory & Business Development/Performance Lead; Hilary Hayes has been promoted to VP of Finance; and Tammy Van Eck, in an expanded role, is now VP People & Operations. Additionally, Beverly Vaters has an expanded role on an interim basis as VP Design and Activation Practice Lead.

"Our goal with these changes is to unify and simplify the firm's structure so that our work can be seamless and flexible across all engagement types. From the large-scale business transformations we've built our reputation on, to the many discrete projects we are delivering for retail, CPG and distribution businesses, now more than ever our full suite of services is being drawn upon. Whether updating insights, refreshing strategies, helping leadership teams align and prioritize actions, innovating customer experiences or redesigning brand assets, I am confident in this team's ability to deliver tailored and exceptional work that helps our partners quickly adapt and thrive," Jackman said.

Duff explained further, "These promotions represent a shift away from siloed departments into fully empowered engagement teams with full ownership of their work and the outcomes. When I reflect on my best experiences at Jackman, they have been working on engagements with a diverse team of specialists pulled together and united to unlock opportunities for clients. There is a great sense of momentum and joy when we feel connected — to one another and with our client partners — working in sync and building on each other's contributions. This is the best of Jackman, and we are now fully embracing this way of working across the entire organization."

Jackman is North America's leading customer engagement reinvention company, expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation and all-channel activation.

