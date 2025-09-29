Jack Victor Names Rising MLB Catcher Austin Wells Newest Brand Partner

Bridging the brand's timeless men's fashion with New York's culture and leisure tradition

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Jack Victor is proud to announce its partnership with rising Major League Baseball star Austin Wells, a new generation New York-based athlete whose passion for excellence, authenticity and competitive spirit align perfectly with the brand's core values. The pro baseball catcher will be featured in Jack Victor's upcoming Fall campaign targeted in and around New York City, engaging with consumers through exposure on billboards, taxi tops, on Wells' social media and on Jack Victor's social and web channels.

Austin Wells wearing the Jack Victor Black Peak Lapel Tuxedo while sporting his catcher’s mask (CNW Group/Jack Victor)

"New York is an important market for our collection, both online and at major multi-brand retailers," said Alan Victor, CEO of Jack Victor. "Through this partnership, we will be introducing our brand to a broader part of the community. Austin brings a special energy and enthusiasm to his work on the baseball field which matches the approach of the designers and craftsmen who create our beautiful products. We also wanted to work with a sports figure that our customers could identify with and whose interests reflected their own."

The Jack Victor collection is an approachable luxury offering of men's tailoring, sportswear, outerwear, furnishings and accessories. The versatile clothing items provide modern style and authentic value to support every aspect of a busy lifestyle.

Wells' perspective on the game mirrors the brand's philosophy on off-the-field dressing: finding confidence in the right uniform is a key to success. "Throughout my career, the moment I put on my uniform, I feel locked in," said Wells. "It connects me to teammates past and present and to the heritage and history of the team. A great suit serves the same purpose. When you wear Jack Victor, you take on the confidence and mindset to meet the day's challenges while similarly connecting to a 100-year legacy of style and quality."

According to the brand, fashion and performance now go hand in hand and as an example pointed to its COMFORTWEAR™ capsule of blazers and suits made with luxury knitted fabrics. "Athletes rely on their gear to move freely and perform at their best, and these tailored pieces are also designed for men to move with the same ease through every part of their day," said Victor.

The Montreal-based brand referenced the city's rich baseball history as another reason for the sport's central part of the campaign. Jackie Robinson played for the International League's Montreal Royals before being promoted to the 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers. The city also hosted the major league Montreal Expos from 1969 to 2004. "We are an international brand," said Victor, "but connecting with consumers through 'America's pastime' also shows our longstanding and deep attachment to the US.

About Jack Victor

Founded in Montreal in 1913, Jack Victor is a multi-generational, family-owned menswear brand offering a modern men's lifestyle collection of approachable luxury tailoring, sportswear, furnishings and accessories. The brand's legacy tailoring category is known for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to quality, with a heritage rooted in a world-class downtown Montreal-based manufacturing facility. Jack Victor designs versatile and easy fashion for the important moments of life. From elegant tailoring to sophisticated sportswear, the brand's collections are informed by its legacy, yet continually evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of style-conscious consumers.

jackvictor.com @jackvictorofficial

