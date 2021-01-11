Jabra Announces New Color Additions to Elite 85t Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Users now have the opportunity to enjoy outstanding call quality, adjustable Jabra Advanced ANC™, and the superior sound quality in four new colors - making the Jabra Elite 85t one of the broadest ANC earbud ranges in the market.

Impeccable call quality, sound and fit

The flexible working trend is set to continue during 2021, and with that comes a demand for the ability to take calls anywhere. The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for the user and the person on the other end, thanks to the 6-mic technology (three on each earbud, two on the outside, one on the inside).

The microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide Jabra Advanced ANC™, which goes beyond an on/off solution. Users are offered a more personalized experience with the dual slider which goes from full ANC to full HearThrough, and anywhere in between.

The 12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce a big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing comfort and relieving ear pressure with its semi-open design. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear, while ensuring they stay in place. This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable fit. With ANC on, the earbuds boast a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, with up to 25 hours in the compact charging case and are Qi-certified – for wireless charging.

"We want to provide customers with more choice as we deliver products that are engineered for purpose, so we are very excited to announce the availability of our advanced ANC Elite 85t earbuds in four new colors," said Calum MacDougall, Senior Vice President at Jabra. "Our customers now have the option to enjoy the sleek design and sound in many more styles."

ANC for all

Jabra's ANC capabilities extend beyond the Elite 85t. The award-winning Elite 75t, both Active and non-Active variants, now come with ANC as a standard. Existing owners of a product in the Elite 75t family are also able to enjoy ANC via a free upgrade in the Jabra Sound+ app. Jabra is the first company to deliver ANC on an existing true wireless product line, creating one of the broadest true wireless ANC line-ups in the market.

The Elite 85t is engineered to defy the boundaries of how much noise can be removed in a set of true wireless earbuds, with Jabra's most advanced and powerful ANC technology. The level of noise-cancelling goes further than Jabra's standard ANC offerings (featured in the 75t range), which does not have a dedicated ANC chip. Users can enjoy the premium ANC to its fullest extent by adjusting between full ANC to create a private quiet space, and at the other end of the spectrum, to use the HearThrough feature for full transparency, letting in your surroundings and creating a personalized ANC experience.

Jabra Elite 85t key features and specifications:

Compact design and oval silicon EarGels™ for a secure seal and comfortable fit

Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises

Adjustable ANC with dual sliders for full ANC or full HearThrough

6-microphone call technology for superior calls wherever you are

4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and outside of the earbuds

12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass

Semi-open design with natural hear through

IPX4-rated durability and 2-year warranty* against dust and water

Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off

Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers

Customizable equalizer in the Sound+ App makes your music sound even better

· Voice assistant enabled. Elite 85t works with Siri® and Google Assistant™.

'MyControls' to define button settings and MySound for individualized sound

Bluetooth 5.1

Jabra Elite 85t Pricing and Availability

Jabra Elite 85t is available in select retailers, MSRP $229. The earbuds are available in Titanium/Black, Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey.

Find out more about Jabra at www.jabra.com/elite85t

*Registration required with the Jabra Sound+ App

