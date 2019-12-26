JA Solar Will Supply 490MW Modules for Huanghe Hydropower Development's UHV Transmission Project

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it won the bid for supplying 490MW of high-efficiency modules for Huanghe Hydropower's ultra-high voltage (UHV) Transmission Project in Qinghai Province. The project, with a scale of 3.1GW, is the world's leading UHV demonstration project. This is also of great significance for the application of new technologies and exploration of deploying renewable energy projects with UHV.

JA Solar will supply its mono PERC 9BB half-cell bifacial double-glass modules for the project, facilitating the integration of advanced solar products and the UHV power grid. With a mass production output power of 410W and conversion efficiency of 20.4%, this advanced product incorporates some of the leading technologies, including bifacial cell, 9BB, half-cell and double-glass structure. Specifically, 9BB technology decreases resistance loss; half-cell technology enables better performance in shaded conditions; and the double glass structure allows better adaptability to different environments. Additionally, gallium doping technology is applied to the silicon wafers for effectively mitigating light induced degradation (LID). All of these technologies ensure that the module optimizes power-generating performance. With its strong reliability and environmental adaptability, JA Solar's advanced module has passed the testing of TUV Nord and Intertek, and is ideal for reducing balance of system (BOS) cost and LCOE.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, stated, "Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Ltd is a large comprehensive energy company under the State Power Investment Corporation. It has 20-year experience in the construction and development of photovoltaic power stations and has maintained a long-term cooperative relationship with JA Solar. We are honored to cooperate with Huanghe Hydropower on the pioneering project, and will continue to work with our cooperative partners to promote the large-scale application of high-efficiency products to enable the industry to reach grid parity globally."

