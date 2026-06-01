JA Solar Leads the Post‑Cycle PV Market with Dual‑Technology Breakthroughs and Integrated Solutions

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- JA Solar recently outlined its strategic roadmap for the post‑cycle photovoltaic (PV) market, reaffirming its leadership across TOPCon and BC technologies while advancing toward a fully integrated energy‑solutions model.

As the global PV industry stabilizes after a cyclical downturn, JA Solar has demonstrated clear operational recovery. In the first quarter of 2026, the company significantly narrowed losses year‑on‑year, signaling strengthened fundamentals and renewed momentum.

JA Solar, a Trusted Global Partner in Green Energy

At the technology level, JA Solar continues to lead both mainstream and next‑generation innovation tracks. Its flagship TOPCon module, DeepBlue 5.0, recently achieved the highest mass‑production efficiency globally, reinforcing its position as the benchmark for utility‑scale, bifacial power plants where LCOE performance is critical. In parallel, the company's next‑generation BC platform reached a major milestone with the HyperGen cell delivering 28.2% conversion efficiency, a new world record certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Built on an advanced BC architecture, HyperGen integrates enhanced passivation and optimized current collection to unlock higher efficiency potential while maintaining strong front‑side power output. This makes BC technology particularly suited for high‑performance distributed applications where space efficiency and aesthetics drive customer value.

JA Solar emphasizes that TOPCon and BC serve distinct but complementary roles. TOPCon remains the optimal choice for large‑scale, bifacial installations that dominate global deployment, while BC is positioned for premium residential, commercial, and industrial scenarios. This dual‑technology approach enables precise, scenario‑driven product selection and broadens the company's addressable market across both utility‑scale and distributed segments.

Beyond module technology, JA Solar is accelerating its transition from a product manufacturer to a provider of integrated energy solutions. The company is expanding capabilities across PV modules, energy storage, power electronics, and intelligent operations, delivering end‑to‑end systems that combine hardware, integration, and AI‑driven management.

This "module + storage + smart O&M" model is already deployed in multiple international markets, shifting traditional equipment sales toward long‑term energy service agreements. By integrating PV generation, storage, and intelligent operations platforms, JA Solar enhances system performance, reliability, and lifecycle value for global customers.

As the PV industry enters a new phase of structural competition, JA Solar's dual‑technology leadership and integrated energy strategy position the company to remain at the forefront of innovation and to support the global transition to clean, resilient energy systems.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

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