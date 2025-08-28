JA Solar Debuts DesertBlue to Power the Global Desert Solar Surge

- Certified for unrivaled reliability, DesertBlue sets a new benchmark for powering large-scale solar PV projects in harsh climates.

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- JA Solar recently launched DesertBlue, a leading PV module engineered specifically for desert and semi-arid regions. Designed to withstand dust, heat, and high winds, DesertBlue delivers up to 650W of power with 24% efficiency, establishing a new global standard for reliable solar PV performance in extreme conditions.

Leading design institutes, EPC firms, and certification bodies attended the launch event, demonstrating the demand for specialized solutions for large-scale PV development in challenging environments.

"DesertBlue represents a strategic milestone in global solar development," said Yang Aiqing, Executive President of JA Solar. "By directly addressing the unique challenges of desert deployment, we enable customers worldwide to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in regions considered too hostile for large-scale solar PV projects."

Surge in Desert Solar Creates Unique Needs

Developers in China, the Middle East, and Africa are accelerating investment in desert-based solar bases, creating growing demand for rugged PV solutions. With deserts covering nearly one-quarter of Earth's land surface, this trend could extend for decades.

Desert environments pose unique stressors for PV modules, including fine dust that reduces light transmission, abrasive sand that erodes coatings, strong winds that strain structural integrity, and extreme heat that degrades performance over time.

DesertBlue is engineered to meet these challenges head-on. Its nano-scale self-cleaning coating features dense microstructures and antistatic properties that reduce dust adhesion, allowing natural wind to assist in surface cleaning.

Delivering Value Across the Lifecycle

DesertBlue is engineered to create value from construction to operation. Key features include:

Anti-dust nanocoating: 32% less transmittance loss; extends module life by up to 5 years.

Sandstorm resilience: Up to 14% less power loss in abrasive conditions.

Reinforced frame: Withstands 6000 Pa front/4000 Pa rear loads.

Thermal stability: Operates up to 5°C cooler; produces 0.6% more power at 85°C.

In large-scale projects, DesertBlue reduces upfront costs, slashes cleaning Opex by up to $0.98M over 25 years and has already demonstrated 4.5% higher energy yield in field projects.

Certified Reliable

DesertBlue has also earned global recognition for its reliability in harsh environments. TÜV Rheinland awarded it the world's first "Desert Module" certification after rigorous testing, including UV exposure, thermal cycling, and sand abrasion. TÜV SÜD further validated its LC2-level sand resistance, confirming durability under 11,000 robotic cleaning cycles with a sand load of 110kg/m²—resulting in less than 1% power degradation.

As the global energy transition accelerates, JA Solar's DesertBlue is poised to power the next wave of desert PV expansion.

To learn more about DesertBlue or explore collaboration opportunities, please contact our team at [email protected].