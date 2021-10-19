J-Talks Live explores how newspaper columnists respond to hateful targeting

At the next Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) J-Talks Live free webcast on Thursday, October 28 at 1 p.m. ET, newspaper columnists Daphne Bramham , Vancouver Sun, Shree Paradkar , Toronto Star and Elizabeth Renzetti , The Globe and Mail , will explore the contemporary challenges faced by columnists.

"A strong, diverse media is vital for a well-informed, democratic society," says CJF Executive Director Natalie Turvey, "We need big voices in Canada's newsrooms to explore complex subjects, bear witness and provide knowledgeable comment on the issues of the day. We are thrilled to have Daphne, Shree and Elizabeth share their experiences and discuss approaches to help end online hate, threats and harassment directed at journalists."

Daphne Bramham has been a columnist with the Vancouver Sun since 2000 and has written extensively about the rights of children, women, and animals. Bramham's 2008 book, The Secret Lives of Saints: Child Brides and Lost Boys in Canada's Polygamous Mormon Sect, was a finalist for three national, non-fiction book awards.

Shree Paradkar writes on anti-oppression and social justice issues. Paradkar is also the Toronto Star's – and Canada's - first internal ombud, a position created to develop an anti-racist newsroom. Winner of two Amnesty Awards for Human Rights reporting, Paradkar is the author of Betrayed: My cousin's wrongful conviction for the murder of her daughter, Aarushi.

Elizabeth Renzetti's column runs weekly in the Globe and Mail where she is also a feature writer. She is the author of two books, the essay collection Shrewed: A Wry and Closely Observed Look at the Lives of Women and Girls and the novel Based on a True Story. In 2020, she won the Landsberg Award for her reporting on gender equality.

Together, they will be in conversation with Anna Maria Tremonti, one of Canada's best-known journalists and host of the CBC podcast More.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group and in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.



Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

DATE: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 1 p.m. ET.

Register now

#JTalksLive

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: For inquiries: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cjf-fjc.ca

